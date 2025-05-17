The Ellsworth Baseball Team swept Presque Isle on Friday, May 16th winning 8-0 and 10-0 as Dawson Curtis and Jackson Barry held the Wildcats to just 1 hit on the day

Game 1

Ellsworth beat Presque Isle 8-0 as Dawson Curtis pitched a complete game 1-hitter. He struck out 12 and walked 1 over 7 innings.

Freshman Evan Haskell went 3-3 driving in 2 run. Hunter Boles was 1-3, with 3 runs batted in. Dawson Curtis and Brayden King each had a single and run batted in.

Ellsworth stole 6 bases with King and Kyle Kenny each stealing 2 bases, with Luke Horne and Dawson Curtis each swiping 1 bag.

Brandon Porter had the Wildcat's lone hit.

Trent Mastro started on the mound for Presque Isle. He went 4.0 inning allowing 4 hits and 7 runs, 6 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 9.

Game 2

Ellsworth beat Presque Isle as Jackson Barry threw a 5 inning perfect game. He struck out 8 and didn't walk a batter facing the minimum 15 batters.

Hollis Grindal was 3-3 with a double and run batted in. Luke Horne was 3-4 with a pair of doubles and 2 runs knocked in. Kyle Kenny had 2 hits from the leadoff spot, driving in a run. Hunter Boles had a double. Brayden King had a single and drove in 2 runs. Barry had 1 single and run batted in. Evan Haskell and Thomas Jude each had a single and run batted in for the Eagles.

Kason Bua started for the Wildcats. He went 3.0 innings and allowed 8 hits and 7 runs, 4 of which were earned.. He struck out 3 and walked 4.

Ellsworth is now 6-4. They will host MDI on Tuesday May 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Presque Isle is 3-5. They will play at Houlton on Wednesday, May 21st at 4:30

