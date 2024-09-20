Ellsworth Boys Beat Brewer 3-1

The Ellsworth Boy's Soccer Team beat the Brewer Witches 3-1 at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Thursday night, September 19th.

Scoring for Ellsworth were

Haven Cotroneo 2 goals

Kyle Kenny 1 goal, 2 assist

Hunter Boles 1 assist

Cooper Mitchell was in goal for Ellsworth.

In the JV game Brewer beat Ellsworth 1-0.

Cooper Miles was in net for the Eagles.

Thanks to Coach Mark Ensworth for the stats.

Brewer is now 4-1. They will host the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday, September 21st at 12 Noon.

Brewer is 0-4. They will travel to Lewiston to play the Blue Devils on Saturday, September 21st at 6 p.m.

