Ellsworth Boys Nip Hermon 5-4 in High-Scoring Game Thursday

The Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team nipped the Hermon Hawks 5-4 on Thursday night, in a high-scoring game broadcast on Ticket TV in Hermon.

Ellsworth led 5-2 at the end of the 1st Half before Hermon added 2 goals in the 2nd Half.

Cruz Coffin scored 4 goals for the Eagles and Kal Laslie added the Eagle's other goals. Hollis Grindal had 2 assists, and Hunter Boles, Laslie and Rowan Tate each had an assist for Ellsworth.

Scoring for the Hawks were Zach Allen with 2 goals andMalakhi MacDonald and Brayden Ladd each tallying a goal.

Koda Allen was in net for the Hawks and had 6 saves coming in late in the 1st Half after starter Alex Boyd took a ball to the face from point blank range.

Cooper Mitchell and Jackson Barry were in net for Ellsworth.

In the JV game Hermon and Ellsworth played to a 1-1 draw.

Caleb Jordan scored the goal for Ellsworth and Finn Hughes was in net for the Eagles

Ellsworth is now 5-1. The Eagles will play the John Bapst Crusaders on Saturday, September 23rd at 10 a.m.

Hermon is now 1-04. The Hawks travel up to Presque Isle to play the Wildcats on Saturday, September 23rd at 2 p.m.

Thanks to Mark Ensworth and Mark Paulette for the scores

