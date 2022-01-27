Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Caribou 81-43 [STATS]

It was cold in the County this morning,Thursday, January 27th, with temperatures around -30, but the Ellsworth Eagles Boys Basketball Team were red-hot, shooting 75 percent from the field in the first half, and 60 percent from the field overall in beating the Caribou Vikings in Caribou 81-43 to remain undefeated on the season

Ellsworth led 17-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 47-19 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 70-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier and Hunter Curtis who each finished with 20 points while Gage Hardy had 14 points on the night.The Eagles were 7-14 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Eamon MacDonald and Kaleb Conners each had a 3-pointer for Ellsworth.

Caribou was led by Avery Thibodeau with 11 points while Braden Sargent and Wesley LaPointe each had 9 points. The Vikings were 4-7 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. LaPointe had 3 3-pointers, Ari Plante 2 3's and Braden Sargent and Avery Thibodeau 1 3-pointer each.

Ellsworth is now 13-0. They will play Presque isle on Friday, January 28th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium at 3:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed for free on 92.9 The Ticket - Ticket TV

Caribou is now 3-8 and will play MDI in Bar Harbor on Friday, January 28th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Boys 17 30 23 11 81 Caribou Boys 9 10 7 17 43

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Chance Mercier 20 9 9 0 2 3 4 Miles Palmer 7 3 3 0 1 2 5 Logan McGowan 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 Hunter Curtis 20 9 9 0 2 6 11 Brett Bragdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Gage Hardy 14 6 6 0 2 2 14 Brody Mercier 4 2 2 0 0 0 15 Eamon MacDonald 5 2 1 1 0 0 20 Peter Keblinsky 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Cruz Coffin 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Michael Palmer 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Kaleb Connors 3 1 0 1 0 0 30 Michael Harris 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Ethan LeClerc 4 2 2 0 0 0 33 Keegan Omlor 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 81 36 34 2 7 14

Caribou