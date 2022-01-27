Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Caribou 81-43 [STATS]

It was cold in the County this morning,Thursday, January 27th, with temperatures around -30, but the Ellsworth Eagles Boys Basketball Team were red-hot, shooting 75 percent from the field in the first half, and 60 percent from the field overall in beating the Caribou Vikings in Caribou 81-43 to remain undefeated on the season

Ellsworth led 17-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 47-19 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 70-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Chance Mercier and Hunter Curtis who each finished with 20 points while Gage Hardy had 14 points on the night.The Eagles were 7-14 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Eamon MacDonald and Kaleb Conners each had a 3-pointer for Ellsworth.

Caribou was led by Avery Thibodeau with 11 points while Braden Sargent and Wesley LaPointe each had 9 points. The Vikings were 4-7 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. LaPointe had 3 3-pointers, Ari Plante 2 3's  and Braden Sargent and Avery Thibodeau 1 3-pointer each.

Ellsworth is now 13-0. They will play Presque isle on Friday, January 28th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium at 3:30 p.m. That game will be live-streamed for free on 92.9 The Ticket - Ticket TV

Caribou is now 3-8 and will play MDI in Bar Harbor on Friday, January 28th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Boys1730231181
Caribou  Boys91071743

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Chance Mercier2099023
4Miles Palmer733012
5Logan McGowan000001
10Hunter Curtis2099026
11Brett Bragdon000000
12Gage Hardy1466022
14Brody Mercier422000
15Eamon MacDonald521100
20Peter Keblinsky211000
21Cruz Coffin000000
22Michael Palmer211000
23Kaleb Connors310100
30Michael Harris000000
32Ethan LeClerc422000
33Keegan Omlor000000
TOTALS8136342714

Caribou

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Ari Plante620200
5Braden Sargent943100
10Reece Cavagnaro000000
12Logan Griffith000000
20Dylan Bouchard633000
22Tristan Robbins000000
24Kaymen Sargent000000
30Alex Levesque000000
32Liam Dee211000
34Avery Thibodeau1132145
42Wesley Lapointe930300
44Jameson Leahy000000
TOTALS43169745
