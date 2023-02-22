Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Hold Off Old Town 60-55 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Hold Off Old Town 60-55 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Kevin Bennett

The Ellsworth Boys remained undefeated, holding off a hard charging Old Town Coyote teams, 60-55 in the Class B semifinals at the Cross Insurance in Bangor on Wednesday afternoon, February 22nd.

Ellsworth led14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then 33-17 at the end of the 1st Half, as Dawson Curtis hit a 3-pointer a the buzzer. The Eagles led 48-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. It was a 3-point game before Miles Palmer iced it, with a pair of free throws with less than a minute left.

Chance Mercier the Big East Boy's Player of the Year was out-of-this-world in the 1st Half, having 25 points. He finished with a game-high 38 points including 3 3-pointers. Miles Palmer had 10 points, including going 4-5 from the free throw line. The Eagles were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Old Town was led by Braydon Brown wtih 19 points, including 3 3-pointers. Grayson Thibeault had 16 points., with 2 3-pointers. Brendan Mahaney had 2 3's for the Coyotes. Old Town was 6-14 from the free throw line.

Old Town ends the season with a 17-3 record.

Ellsworth, now 20-0 will face off against Orono the #3 seed on Saturday afternoon, February 25th at 3:45, after the Ellsworth-Old Town Girls regional final. Both those games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 1:45 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Old Town Coyotes Boys107201855
EHS Boys1419151260

 

Box Score

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Braydon Brown194323
Renato Fernandes21--1
Carson Ellis21--2
Josh Harvey0----
Grayson Thibeault1652--
Aiden Gromm0----
Gabe Gifford41-22
Emmitt Byther31-14
Logan Brown1--12
Matthew Brawn0----
Brendan Mahaney812--
Brady Paradis0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS55147614

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chance Mercier3813334
Miles Palmer103-45
Michael Harris1--12
Cruz Coffin0----
Kaleb Connors21---
Josiah James-Chin0----
Wyatt Bragdon0----
Eamon MacDonald1--12
Peter Keblinsky42---
Kyle Kenney0----
Ethan LeClerc0----
Dawson Curtis4-113
Brayden King0----
Hollis Grindal0----
Isiah Corson0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS601941016

Check out the photos from the game

Ellsworth Eagles vs. Old Town Coyotes

The Ellsworth Eagles defeated the Old Town Coyotes on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Ellsworth-Old Town Boys Semifinals

The Ellsworth Eagles took on the Old Town Coyotes on Wednesday, February 22nd at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor in a Class B Semifinal
