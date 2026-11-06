The #3 Maine Soccer Team advanced to the America East Semifinals with a 2-0 win over #6 UAlbany on Thursday night at the New Balance Soccer Complex at the University of Maine.

Maine took a 1-0 lead with just 7:42 played in the 1st Half on Isabella Meadows' goal, assisted by Audrey Palmer. It was her team-leading 8th goal of the season.

The score was 1-0 until Sandrine Brault scored with 7:08 left to play in the game. Her 3rd goal of the season was assisted by Britta Denny.

UAlbany outshot Maine 15-9, with a 11-5 advantage in the 2nd Half. The Great Danes had a 6-3 corner kick advantage. Elena Barenberg finished with 5 saves in goal for Maine.

UAlbany finishes the season with a 5-8-3 record. Maine, now 8-5-4 will play #2 Bryant in the America East semifinals on Sunday, November 8th at 4:30 p.m. in Rhode Island. That game will be broadcast on ESPN+

In the other quarterfinal #5 UMBC beat #4 Vermont 1-0 in overtime. UMBC will play at #1 Binghamton on Sunday, November 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the game