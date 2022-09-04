Ellsworth Boys’ Soccer Defeat Caribou 6-1

The Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team gave new coach Mark Ensworth his 1st victory as Ellsworth Coach, as the Eagles defeated the Caribou Vikings 6-1 in Caribou on Saturday September 3rd.

Cruz Coffin scored a hat-trick, finishing with 3 goals and 1 assist to pace Ellsworth. Silas Montigny had 2 goals and 1 assist. Koa Barrett had a goal. Kal Laslie had 3 assists to pace Ellsworth. Chase Hardwick also had an assist.

Cooper Mitchell was in goal for Ellsworth.

For the Vikings Evan Durepo scored.

Logan White was in net for Caribou.

Ellsworth 1-0 will host GSA on Wednesday, September 7 at 6 p.m. at Del Luce Stadium.

Caribou, 0-1 will host John Bapst on Saturday, September 10th at 3 p.m.

