Ellsworth Girls Advance to Regional Finals for 1st Time Since 1992 Beat Caribou 71-51 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Ellsworth Girls Advance to Regional Finals for 1st Time Since 1992 Beat Caribou 71-51 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Caribou Girls Basketball Photo Chris Popper

The last time the Ellsworth Eagles played in the Regional Finals, Shannon Hamilton was on the court, as a player in High School in 1992... Now she's  Shannon Curtis, Assistant Ellsworth Coach,  mother of 3, 2 of whom are 1000 point scorers for the Eagles. On Wednesday morning, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team avenged 2 regular season losses, beating the Caribou Vikings 71-51 in the Class B North semifinals.

Ellsworth led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles then increased their lead to 17 points in the 3rd Quarter to lead 53-36.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who ended the game with 24 points, despite missing more than half the game with foul difficulty. Jaffray had 2 3-pointers and was 12-16 from the free throw line. Elizabeth Boles had 18 points, including 4 3-pointers. Abby Radel had 14 points. The Eagles were 24-33 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Big East Girls Player of the Year Madelynn Deprey with 26 points including 4 3-pointers. Madelynn Morrow had 11 points. Caribou was 15-21 from the free throw line.

Caribou's season comes to a close with a 16-4 record.

Ellsworth now improves to 17-3 and will play the winner of the Old Town-Houlton semifinal on Saturday afternoon, February 25th at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 1:45 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
EHS Girls1418211871
Caribou Vikings Girls137161551

 

Box Score

 

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel144-69
Kaylee Bagley0----
Elise Sargent0----
Megan Jordan21---
Morgan Clifford1--12
Aaliyah Manning0----
Addison Atherton721--
Elizabeth Boles182422
Lily Bean51-34
Grace Jaffray24321216
Savannah Edgecomb0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS711372433

Caribou

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Selena Savage61111
Brianna Levesque1--12
Phoebe Solomon0----
Ainsley Caron0----
Liv Adams0----
Joslyn Griffeth0----
Abby Haney21---
Madelyn Deprey264468
Amelia Godin0----
Madelyn Morrow113124
Carly Morrow5--56
Brynne Hamilton0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS51961521

Check out the photos of the game! 

Ellsworth-Caribou Girls Semifinals

The #3 Ellsworth Girls took on #2 Caribou in the Class B North Girls Semifinals on Wednesday morning, February 22nd
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports, Photos, Sports, Tournament Scoreboard
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket