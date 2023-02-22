Ellsworth Girls Advance to Regional Finals for 1st Time Since 1992 Beat Caribou 71-51 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The last time the Ellsworth Eagles played in the Regional Finals, Shannon Hamilton was on the court, as a player in High School in 1992... Now she's Shannon Curtis, Assistant Ellsworth Coach, mother of 3, 2 of whom are 1000 point scorers for the Eagles. On Wednesday morning, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team avenged 2 regular season losses, beating the Caribou Vikings 71-51 in the Class B North semifinals.

Ellsworth led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles then increased their lead to 17 points in the 3rd Quarter to lead 53-36.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who ended the game with 24 points, despite missing more than half the game with foul difficulty. Jaffray had 2 3-pointers and was 12-16 from the free throw line. Elizabeth Boles had 18 points, including 4 3-pointers. Abby Radel had 14 points. The Eagles were 24-33 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Big East Girls Player of the Year Madelynn Deprey with 26 points including 4 3-pointers. Madelynn Morrow had 11 points. Caribou was 15-21 from the free throw line.

Caribou's season comes to a close with a 16-4 record.

Ellsworth now improves to 17-3 and will play the winner of the Old Town-Houlton semifinal on Saturday afternoon, February 25th at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 1:45 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Girls 14 18 21 18 71 Caribou Vikings Girls 13 7 16 15 51

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 14 4 - 6 9 Kaylee Bagley 0 - - - - Elise Sargent 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 2 1 - - - Morgan Clifford 1 - - 1 2 Aaliyah Manning 0 - - - - Addison Atherton 7 2 1 - - Elizabeth Boles 18 2 4 2 2 Lily Bean 5 1 - 3 4 Grace Jaffray 24 3 2 12 16 Savannah Edgecomb 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 71 13 7 24 33

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Selena Savage 6 1 1 1 1 Brianna Levesque 1 - - 1 2 Phoebe Solomon 0 - - - - Ainsley Caron 0 - - - - Liv Adams 0 - - - - Joslyn Griffeth 0 - - - - Abby Haney 2 1 - - - Madelyn Deprey 26 4 4 6 8 Amelia Godin 0 - - - - Madelyn Morrow 11 3 1 2 4 Carly Morrow 5 - - 5 6 Brynne Hamilton 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 51 9 6 15 21

Check out the photos of the game!