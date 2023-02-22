Ellsworth Girls Advance to Regional Finals for 1st Time Since 1992 Beat Caribou 71-51 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The last time the Ellsworth Eagles played in the Regional Finals, Shannon Hamilton was on the court, as a player in High School in 1992... Now she's Shannon Curtis, Assistant Ellsworth Coach, mother of 3, 2 of whom are 1000 point scorers for the Eagles. On Wednesday morning, the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team avenged 2 regular season losses, beating the Caribou Vikings 71-51 in the Class B North semifinals.
Ellsworth led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles then increased their lead to 17 points in the 3rd Quarter to lead 53-36.
Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray who ended the game with 24 points, despite missing more than half the game with foul difficulty. Jaffray had 2 3-pointers and was 12-16 from the free throw line. Elizabeth Boles had 18 points, including 4 3-pointers. Abby Radel had 14 points. The Eagles were 24-33 from the free throw line.
Caribou was led by Big East Girls Player of the Year Madelynn Deprey with 26 points including 4 3-pointers. Madelynn Morrow had 11 points. Caribou was 15-21 from the free throw line.
Caribou's season comes to a close with a 16-4 record.
Ellsworth now improves to 17-3 and will play the winner of the Old Town-Houlton semifinal on Saturday afternoon, February 25th at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 1:45 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|EHS Girls
|14
|18
|21
|18
|71
|Caribou Vikings Girls
|13
|7
|16
|15
|51
Box Score
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Abby Radel
|14
|4
|-
|6
|9
|Kaylee Bagley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elise Sargent
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Megan Jordan
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Morgan Clifford
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Aaliyah Manning
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Atherton
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Elizabeth Boles
|18
|2
|4
|2
|2
|Lily Bean
|5
|1
|-
|3
|4
|Grace Jaffray
|24
|3
|2
|12
|16
|Savannah Edgecomb
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|71
|13
|7
|24
|33
Caribou
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Selena Savage
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brianna Levesque
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Phoebe Solomon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ainsley Caron
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Liv Adams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Joslyn Griffeth
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abby Haney
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Madelyn Deprey
|26
|4
|4
|6
|8
|Amelia Godin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madelyn Morrow
|11
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Carly Morrow
|5
|-
|-
|5
|6
|Brynne Hamilton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|51
|9
|6
|15
|21
Check out the photos of the game!