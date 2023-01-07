Ellsworth Girls Beat Mt. View 82-30 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Girls beat the Mt. View Mustangs 82-30 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, January 7th.

Ellsworth led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then blew the game open in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Mt. View 25-10 to take a 39-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half. After outscoring the Mustangs 17-1 in the 3rd Quarter it was 56-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Every Eagle suited up scored. The Eagles were led by Grace Jaffray with 19 points. Elizabeth Boles had 11 points with 2 3-pointers. Addison Atherton had 10 points. Lily Bean celebrating her birthday had 9 points. Abby Radel had 9 points with a 3-pointer. Kaylee Bagley, and Morgan Clifford each had a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 9-19 from the free throw line.

Mt. View was led by Lily Parsons with 6 points, from 2 3's. Arianna Bradeen had 8 points with a 3-pointer. Hannah Ferreira had a 3-pointer. The Mustangs were 8-13 from the free throw line.

The Eagles are now 7-2 and will travel to East Machias to play Washington Academy on Thursday, January 12th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Mt. View is now 2-6. They will play at Medomak Valley on Tuesday, January 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Mt View Girls 8 10 1 11 30 EHS Girls 14 25 17 26 82

Box Score

Mt. View

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Isabella Serrano 1 - - 1 2 Emily Richards 4 1 - 2 4 Julia Richards 1 - - 1 2 Lily Parsons 6 - 2 - - Esmae Cote 0 - - - - Lacey Landers 0 - - - - Hannah Ferreira 3 - 1 - - Katherine Hamilton 0 - - - - Ari Bradeen 0 - - - - Emma Hurd 0 - - - - Lindsay Reynolds 0 - - - - Jazlynn Totman 2 1 - - - Arianna Bradeen 8 1 1 3 4 Maggie Natale 0 - - - - Savannah Lorenz 5 2 - 1 1 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 30 5 4 8 13

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 9 3 1 - - Kaylee Bagley 5 1 1 - - Elise Sargent 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 8 4 - - 1 Morgan Clifford 3 - 1 - - Aaliyah Manning 6 3 - - - Addison Atherton 10 5 - - - Elizabeth Boles 11 2 2 1 3 Lily Bean 9 2 - 5 6 Grace Jaffray 19 8 - 3 9 Savannah Edgecomb 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 82 29 5 9 19

