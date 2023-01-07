Ellsworth Girls Beat Mt. View 82-30 [STATS & PHOTOS]

Ellsworth Girls Beat Mt. View 82-30 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Mt. View Girls Basketball January 7, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Girls beat the Mt. View Mustangs 82-30 at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, January 7th.

Ellsworth led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then blew the game open in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring Mt. View 25-10 to take a 39-18 lead at the end of the 1st Half. After outscoring the Mustangs 17-1 in the 3rd Quarter it was 56-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Every Eagle suited up scored. The Eagles were led by Grace Jaffray with 19 points. Elizabeth Boles had 11 points with 2 3-pointers. Addison Atherton had 10 points. Lily Bean celebrating her birthday had 9 points. Abby Radel had 9 points with a 3-pointer. Kaylee Bagley, and Morgan Clifford each had a 3-pointer. Ellsworth was 9-19 from the free throw line.

Mt. View was led by Lily Parsons with 6 points, from 2 3's. Arianna Bradeen had 8 points with a 3-pointer. Hannah Ferreira had a 3-pointer. The Mustangs were 8-13 from the free throw line.

The Eagles are now  7-2 and will travel to East Machias to play Washington Academy on Thursday, January 12th at 6:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Mt. View is now 2-6. They will play at Medomak Valley on Tuesday, January 10th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Mt View Girls81011130
EHS Girls1425172682

 

Box Score

Mt. View

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Isabella Serrano1--12
Emily Richards41-24
Julia Richards1--12
Lily Parsons6-2--
Esmae Cote0----
Lacey Landers0----
Hannah Ferreira3-1--
Katherine Hamilton0----
Ari Bradeen0----
Emma Hurd0----
Lindsay Reynolds0----
Jazlynn Totman21---
Arianna Bradeen81134
Maggie Natale0----
Savannah Lorenz52-11
TEAM0----
TOTALS3054813

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel931--
Kaylee Bagley511--
Elise Sargent0----
Megan Jordan84--1
Morgan Clifford3-1--
Aaliyah Manning63---
Addison Atherton105---
Elizabeth Boles112213
Lily Bean92-56
Grace Jaffray198-39
Savannah Edgecomb21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS82295919

Check out the photos from the game

Ellsworth-Mt. View Girls Basketball

The Ellsworth Eagles played host to the Mt. View Mustangs on Saturday afternoon, January 7th, 2023

 

