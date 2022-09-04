Ellsworth Girls’ Soccer Defeats Caribou 8-1

The Ellsworth Girls' Soccer Team took the long drive up to Caribou on Saturday, September 3rd and came home victorious defeating the Vikings 8-1.

Freshman Elizabeth Boles playing in her 1st varsity regular season game notched a hat trick.

Boles scored her 1st goal with 6:23 gone in the 1st Half, and picked up her 2nd goal with 12:06 gone, assisted by Megan Jordan.

Addison Atherton scored with 21:48 gone, assisted by Kelsey Lambert.

The Eagles made it 4-0 in the 1st Half, with a goal by Emily King with 29:56 left in the 1st Half.

Lily Bean opened the scoring in the 2nd Half, with a goal with 2:53 gone in the Half.

Caribou scored with 7:19 gone in the Half.

Megan Jordan made it 6-1 with a goal just 40 seconds after the Viking goal.

Miah Coffin scored with 14:24 gone in the Half, assisted by Lily Bean.

Finally, Boles scored her 3rd of the day, with 15:11 gone, assisted by Bean.

Ellsworth is 1-0 and will play at Hermon against the Hawks on Tuesday, September 6th at 6 p.m.

Caribou is 0-1 and will play against John Bapst on Saturday, September 10th at 1 p.m.

Ellsworth is 1-0 and will play at Hermon against the Hawks on Tuesday, September 6th at 6 p.m.

Caribou is 0-1 and will play against John Bapst on Saturday, September 10th at 1 p.m.

