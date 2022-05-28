Ellsworth Softball Doubles Up Hermon 4-2

The Ellsworth Girl's Softball Team celebrated Senior Recognition Day and beat the Hermon Hawks 4-2 on Friday afternoon, May 27th in Ellsworth. It was the last regular season home game for the Eagles.

The Hawks outhit the Eagles 6-3.

Tyler Hellum was in the circle for Ellsworth and she struck out 5 while walking 1. She allowed 6 hits and 2 earned runs.

Lindsay Reed started in the circle for the Hawks and went 3.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 4 runs, all unearned. She struck out 3 and walked 1. Katie Fowler came on in relief anad allowed 1 hit in 2.1 innings. She struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter.

Molly Simcox batting leadoff for Hermon was 3-4 with a pair of doubles. Ava Dean, Ainsley Carr and Norra Idano singled.

For Ellsworth seniors Tyler Hellum and Alicia Havey doubled. Aaliyah Manning had a single.

Ellsworth is now 11-3 with 2 regular season games remaining. They will play at Foxcroft Academy on Saturday morning May 28th at 10 a.m. and then close out the regular season on Wednesday, June 1st at MDI at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon is now 6-9. The Hawks have 2 regular season games remaining. They play at home on Monday, May 30th at 4:30 p.m. against the Old Town Coyotes and then close out the regular season on Wednesday, June 1st against John Bapst at 4:30 p.m.