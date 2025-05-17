The Ellsworth Softball Team rallied to beat Presque Isle 15-5 and 13-12 in 8 innings on Saturday morning, May 17th in Ellsworth. In an attempt to beat the rain the games started at 9 a.m. !

Game 1

Presque Isle jumped out to a 4-1 lead at the end of the top of the 4th inning, but the Eagles exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning and never looked back, winning 15-5. The game was stopped in the 6th inning because of the 10-run rule.

Anna Stevens picked up the win for Ellsworth. The senior allowed just 5 hits and 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 1.

Ellsworth banged out 17 hits, all singles.

Kaylee Bagley leading off was 3-5, driving in 2 runs. Jayden Sullivan was 3-4. Maddie Damon was 2-3 with a run batted in. Mya Schildroth and Natalie Jagels were each 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Anna Stevens had 2 hits and 1 run batted in. Camryn Clough, Lily Alley and Jenna Moon each had a single and run batted in.

Ellsworth had 6 stolen bases. Stevens, Clough, Jasmine Emerton, Bagley, Alley and Jagels each had 1 stolen base.

For Presque Isle Reagan Stubbs had a home run. Georganna Curtis was 2-4. Astra Laughon was 1-3 with a double. Kolbie Langley had a single.

Curtis had 2 stolen bases for Presque Isle and Via Edgecomb had 1 stolen base.

Edgecomb took the loss for the Wildcats. She struck out 4 and walked 3.

Check out photos from Game 1

Ellsworth - Presque Isle Softball In an attempt to beat the rain, the Ellsworth Eagles hosted the Presque Isle Wildcats on Saturday morning, May 17th with the 1st game scheduled to start at 9 a.m.! Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Game 2

Anna Stevens drove in Jenna Moon in the bottom of the 8th with no out, to give the Eagles the 12-12 walk-off win.

Both teams had 11 hits and 3 errors.

Junior Lily Alley had a grand-slam home run in the 2nd inning and finished the game 2-5 with 4 runs batted in for Ellsworth.

Anna Stevens was 4-5 with a run batted in. Maddie Damon was 2-4. Jayden Sullivan and Jenna Moon each singled and drove in a run. Natalie Jagels had a single

Kaylee Bagley started in the circle for Ellsworth. The Junior went 4.0 innings allowing 9 hits and 7 runs, 6 of which were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 2. Anna Stevens picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 4.0 innings and allowing 2 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 5.

For Presque Isle Kolbie Langley and Peyton Jennings each had 2 hits, including a double and drove in a run. Olivia Locke, Reagan Stubbs and Sam Edgecomb each had 2 singles and drove in 2 runs. Georganna Curtis had a single and drove in a run.

Olivia Locke started in the circle and went 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 9 runs, of which only 1 was earned. She struck out 3 and walked 5. Astra Laughton took the loss, pitching the final 5.1 innings allowing 9 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 5 and walked 3.

Ellsworth is now 5-5 and will host MDI on Tuesday, May 20th at 4:30

Presque Isle is now 4-4 and will play at Houlton on Wednesday, May 21st at 4:30

