Ellsworth Wrestling Tournament January 8 [RESULTS]

A Round Robin Wrestling Meet was held Saturday, January 8th at Ellsworth High School. A total of 94 matches were held. Here are the results

120 Weight Class

Competing were Luke Horne - Ellsworth; Onyx Newman - Woodland; Izzy Lamber - Washington Academy

Lamb defeated Newman Fall 1st Round

Horne defeated Lamb Fall 3:07

Horne defeated Newman Fall 1:30

126 Weight Class

Competing were Jazmyne Rimes - Bucksport; Dawson Toney - Washington Academy; Siobhan Duffy - Washington Academy; Jocelyn Parlin - Caribou; Gianna Anderson - Ellsworth; Molly Sipple - PCHS

Parlin defeated Toney Fall 2nd Round

Duffy defeated Anderson 6-5

Sipple defeated Rimes Fall 2nd Round

Anderson defeated Rimes 13-3

Parlin defeated Duffy 7-2

Sipple defeated Toney 10-8

Toney defeated Rimes

Parlin defeated Anderson 10-9

Sipple defeated Duffy 5-1

Rimoes defeated Duffy Fall 2nd Round

Toney defeated Anderson Fall 1st Round

Sipple defeated Parlin 2-0

Parlin defeated Rimes Fall 2nd Round

Duffy defeated Toney 4-3

Sipple defeated Anderson 9-1

132 Weight Class

Competing were Naomi Bragg - Bucksport; Logan Blanchette - MDI; Karson Tibbetts - PCHS; Xavier Newell - Washington Academy

Blanchette defeated Newell Fall 2nd Round

Newell defeated Bragg Fall 1st Round

Tibbetts defeated Blanchette 5-3

Tibbetts defeated Newell Fall 2nd Round

Blanchette defeated Bragg Fall 1st Round

Tibbetts defeated Bragg Technical Fall 2nd Round

138 Weight Class

Competing were Kaleb Nightingale - Bucksport; Grayson Mote - Ellsworth; Nick Roos - MDI; Nate Bock - PCHS; Jamie Bryan - Woodland; Cole Dunphy - Woodland

Bock defeated Mote Technical Fall 3rd Round

Bryan defeated Roos Fall 2nd Round

Nightingale defeated Dunphy Fall 1 Round

Nightingale defeated Bryan 2-0

Bock defeated Roos 2-0

Mote defeated Dunphy Fall 2nd Round

Nightingale defeated Mote Technical Fall 3rd Round

Bock defeated Bryan Fall 1st Round

Roos defeated Dunphy 2-0

Nightingale defeated Roos Fall 1st Round

Mote defeated Bryan by Injury 2nd Round

Bock defeated Dunphy 1st Round

Bock defeated Nightingale 5-0

Mote defeated Roos Fall 1st Round

145 Weight Class

Competing were Landen Moutinho - Caribou; Nick Jacobs - MDI; Noeah Collins-Corbett - Woodland

Jacobs defeated Moutinho

Collins-Corbett defeated Moutinho 2-0

Jacobs defeated Collins-Corbett 2-0

145 Weight Class

Competing were Dhane Smith - Bucksport; Nate Hotchkiss - BB; Christian Hesseltine - Ellsworth; Josh Harrington - PCHS

Hotchkiss defeated Smith Fall 1st Round

Harrington defeated Hesseltine Fall 2nd Round

Smith defeated Hesseltine Fall 1st Round

Hotchkiss defeated Harrington Fall 1st Round

Smith defeated Harrington Fall 3rd Round

Hotchkiss defeated Hesseltine Fall 1st Round

152 Weight Class

Competing were Thomas O'Meara - Caribou; Alex Zeller - PCHS; Ridge Weatherbee - Ellsworth; Josh Richardson - Sumner

Zeller defeated Weatherbee Fall1st Round

O'Meara defeated Richardson Fall 2nd Round

Zeller defeated Richardson Fall1st Round

O'Meara defeated Weatherbee by Injurty

Zeller defeated O'Meara 8-1

Richardson defeated Weatherbee by Injury

160 Weight Class

Competing were Dominic Zeller - PCHS; Dominic Hamm - Ellsworth; Grace Jean - Caribou and David Tuttle - PCHS

Tuttle defeated Hamm 10-4

Tuttle defeated Jean Fall 2nd Round

Zeller defeated Hamm Fall 1st Round

Zeller defeated Jean Fall 1st Round

Zeller defeated Tuttle Fall 1st Round

Hamm defeated Jean Fall 1st Round

170 Weight Class

Competing were Sam Soper- Bucksport; Christian McDougal - Caribou; Luke McKenney - Ellsworth; Alex Shedd - PCHS; Alden Bacon - Woodland

McKenney defeated Shedd Fall 1st Round

Soper defeated Bacon Fall 1st Round

Soper defeated Shedd Fall 1st Round

McDougal defeated Bacon Fall 2nd Round

Soper defeated McDougal Fall 1st Round

McKenney defeated Bacon Fall 1st Round

McKenney defeated Soper Fall 1st Round

McDougal defeated Shedd Fall 3rd Round

McKenney defeated McDougal Fall 1st Round

Shedd defeated Bacon 12-9

182 Weight Class

Competing were Evan Davidson - MDI; Isaiah Bagley - PCHS; Kasey Findley - Bucksport; Zach Crabtree - Washington Academy

Davidson defeated Findley Fall 2nd Round

Bagley defeated Crabtree Fall 1st Round

Bagley defeate Findley Fall 1st Round

Crabtree defeated Findley Fall 2nd Round

Davidson defeated Crabtree Fall 1st Round

Bagley defeated Davidson Fall 1st Round

195 Weight Class

Competing were Maxwell Ryan - Caribou; Paige Anderson - Bucksport; Tyler Lunt - MDI and Dominic Cookson PCHS

Anderson defeated Lunt Fall 1st Round

Cookson defeated Ryan Fall 1st Round

Anderson defeated Ryal Fall 1st Round

Cookson defeated Lunt Fall 1st Round

Cookson defeated Anderson Fall 2nd Round

Lunt defeated Ryan Fall 1st Round

220 Weight Class

Competing were Mason Rose - MDI; Gracie Talbot - PCHS; Joe Bowen - Bucksport; Elijah Niles-Cowell - Woodland

Bowen defeated Rose Fall 1st Round

Niles-Cowell defeated Talbot Fall 1st Round

Bowen defeated Talbot Fall 1st Round

Bowen defeated Niles-Cowell Fall 1st Round

Niles-Cowell defeated Rose 19-7

Talbot defeated Rose Fall 1st Round

285 Weight Class

Competing were Jacob Coghill - Bucksport; Grayson Fernald - Bucksport; Ashton Thomas - MDi; Wyatt Weaver - Bucksport; Tim MacNeil - PCHS; Ian Conlin - Washington Academy