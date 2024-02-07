Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier Named Big East Boys Player of the Week – Week 8
Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Chance Mercier who was named the Big East Boys Player of the Week, for Week 8, in voting by the Big East Boys Basketball Coaches.
This was the 3rd time Chance was named as the Big East Boy's Player of the Week. Last week he played in 2 games, scoring 52 points. He ripped down 13 rebounds, dishing 7 assists and having 4 steals!
Named to the Week 8 Boy's Honor Roll were
- Owen Corrigan - Caribou 2 games, 28 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists and 8 steals
- Kaymen Sargent - Caribou 2 games, 27 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals
- Tristan Robbins - Caribou 2 games, 17 points, 22 rebounds, 13 assists and 6 steals
- Jadon Richard - Foxcroft Academy 3 games, 45 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists and 13 steals
- Pierce Walston - Orono 2 games, 33 points, 7 rebounds, 14 assists and 7 steals
- Emmitt Byther - Old Town 2 games, 38 points, 21 rebounds, 2 assists and 7 steals
- Eli Mosher - Presque Isle 2 games, 23 points and 26 rebounds
- Clay Crosman - Washington Academy 2 games, 37 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals
Chance now joins the following as Big East Players of the Week
- Week 1 - Pierce Walston - Orono
- Week 2 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Week 3 - Jameson Weir - MDI
- Week 4 - Tristan Robbins - Caribou
- Week 5 - Emmitt Byther - Old Town
- Week 6 - Tristan Martin - John Bapst
- Week 7 - Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
