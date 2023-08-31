ESPN’s Channels Removed From Spectrum’s Lineup as College Football Season Begins

Fans looking to watch College Football on ESPN on Thursday night on Spectrum cable television were met with the following blue screen

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

It appears that Walt Disney, the owner of ESPN and Spectrum are fighting over payments, and as a result ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN News and ESPNU have been removed from the lineup.

But there's more! Also removed are the Disney Channel, Disney Junior, FreeForm, FX, FX Movies, National Geographic, National Geographic Wild.

This does not affect WVII, the local ABC carrier.