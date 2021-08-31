Event Scheduled In Brewer for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans

Saturday September 25th Maine Veterans are invited to 90 Hillcrest Drive in Brewer for some outdoor basketball and a barbecue.

The goal is for Vets to gather together and have fun and make needed connections.

It is free for Veterans to attend.

For more details contact the Maine Veterans Project at their website or you can find them on Facebook.

We had Shawn "Doc" Goodwin from the Maine Veterans Project on our website to talk about this event and what MVP is designed to do and how you could possibly get involved to help, you can email him for details too.

