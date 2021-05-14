Finding Out The Outside Opinions Of The Ben Barr Hire By UMaine

Jim Connelly covers college hockey for US College Hockey Online, what is he hearing about the decision by UMaine to hire Ben Barr as the new Black Bears head coach?

What did he think of the decision? What does he think a program led by Barr will look like? And how will he represent UMaine? What should the expectations be from the fans, and what would a timeline of success look like?

We talked all about those topics and more.

