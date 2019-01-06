Finland Beat U.S. For Juniors Gold [VIDEO]

Maine's Oliver Wahlstrom and the USA World Juniors team came up short in their bid to win the IIHF World Championship golf medal, losing to Finland 3-2 Saturday night in Vancouver.

With the championship game tied 2-2. Finland scored with 1:26 left in the game to earn the gold medal. The U.S. has to settle for the silver medal.

Wahlstrom thought he had scored the game's first goal but it was waved off because of a teammate in the crease.

He finished with two goals and two assists in seven games at the World Juniors.

Walhstrom now returns to Boston College as he resumes his freshman year.