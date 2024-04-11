Black Bears Fall to UConn 20-2 in Storrs on Wednesday

The Maine Black Bears fell to the UConn Huskies 20-2 in Storrs, Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon, April 10th.

UConn outhit Maine 15-5.

Maine's lone runs came in the top of the 2nd inning on a Jake Marquez 2-run homer to left field. It was his 4th homer of the season.

Jeph Hadson-Taylore, Colin Plante, Dean O'Neill and Jack Friend singled for Maine.

The Black Bears sent 5 pitchers to the mound. Noah Lewis started and went 1.2 innings, taking the loss, and is now 0-5 on the season. He allowed 4 hits and 8 runs, striking out 2 and walking a pair. Gabe Giffords pitched an inning allowing 6 hits and 8 runs, walking 7. Marshall Smaracko went 1.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, although they were all unearned. Geoff Mosseau pitched an inning, striking out 1. Blaine Cockburn pitch the final inning, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Maine is now 7-20 while Connecticut is 14-16.

The Black Bears open a series at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell Friday April 12th at 3 p.m. That game is scheduled to be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 2:30 p.m. Maine will then play Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 12 noon.