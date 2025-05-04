Former Maine High Schoolers Have Standout Performances at America East Track & Field Championships

Congratulations to former Orono High School Standout Ruth White and Hampden Academy Standout Charlie Collins who had outstanding performances at the America East Track & Field Championships at the University of New Hampshire.

White set the University of New Hampshire and Meet Record in the 10,000 Meter Run. She finished with a time of 32:57.83. White shattered the previous America East Championships record which was set by Andrea Walkonen in 2008 (34:42.03) and she bested her own school record of 33:27.57 that she set at the Black & Gold Invitational on March 28

Collins a sophomore at UMaine broke the school record and finished 1st in the Mens 3000 Meter Steeplechase. He finished with a time of 8:52.63. He is also scheduled to run in the 5000 Meter Run.