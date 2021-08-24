Former UMaine Coaches Being Investigated At Purdue

Getty Images

Former UMaine women’s basketball coach and current coach of the Purdue Boilermakers Sharon Versyp is being investigated at Purdue for allegations she created a “toxic and hostile environment” by verbally attacking players, using personal information against players and “bullying” a member of her coaching staff, according to a report by the Journal & Courier in Indiana.

• Former UMaine field hockey coach and senior woman administrator Terry Kix, who serves as the Director of Basketball Operations for Versyp at Purdue was also named in a report alleging the incidents in the program.

• The 55 year old Versyp was planning to resign after this season, and when it was announced she would return for one final season five players entered the transfer portal

• The Journal & Courier referenced an internal document related to the allegations and said it dates back to the 2018-19 season

o Allegations include swearing at players, knocking a phone out of a players hand, not allowing players to talk on a flight, banning players from the locker room, mocking players, berating players and more

• Investigation could last up to 45 days, but no timeline was given and no comment was made by the Athletic Department or the University administration

For more details and to read the original story by the Journal Courier in Indiana follow this link there is a limit to the number of free stories on this site.