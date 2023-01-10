Foxcroft Academy Girls Hang on to Beat John Bapst 56-50 [STATS]

The Foxcroft Academy Girls Basketball Team hung on to beat John Bapst 56-50 on Tuesday, January 10th in Dover-Foxcroft despite going 4-16 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter.

The Ponies led 19-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 34-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Foxcroft Academy led 46-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Ponies had 3 players in double figures. Annie Raynes had 16 points, while Sam Ossefort had 14 points. Halle Page finished with 10 points, including a 3-pointer. The Ponies were 9-32 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with 19 points, while Lillian Higgins had 18 points. Gaetani drained 2 3-pointers, while Higgins and Kaylee Horr each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 10-14 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy is now 4-4. They travel to Caribou on Saturday, January 14th to play the Vikings at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 3-6. They host Old Town on Thursday, January 12th at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 8-14 need to be received by January 16th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Girls 12 12 7 19 50 Foxcroft Academy Girls 19 15 12 10 56

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jenna Perkins 0 - - - - Oona Sacararidiz 0 - - - - Emma Lowell 0 - - - - Jayden Schoppee 2 1 - - - Lauren Hogan 0 - - - - Lillian Higgins 18 5 1 5 6 Jane Wu 0 - - - - Kaylee Horr 5 1 1 - - Claire Gaetani 19 5 2 3 5 Ariana Cross 4 2 - - 1 Anna Smth 0 - - - - Sophia Ward 2 - - 2 2 Brynn Schroder 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 50 14 4 10 14

Foxcroft Academy