Friday Morning Headlines And Highlights for 1-15-21

Heading in to the end of the week, there is a lot going on in Maine, New England and around the country to stay current on

The Boston Bruins season started on the road last night, as the B’s played the Devils in New Jersey. Boston never trailed, but the B’s couldn’t ever put New Jersey away. Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, and in the shootout he gets the B’s the extra point with the only goal and the game winner, 3-2 the final.

A day after the announcement the UMaine women’s hockey team would not be playing at Vermont because of a COVID issue at UVM, the Black Bears now have an opponent for this weekend. It’s just one game instead of two, but Maine will be at Northeastern Sunday to play the Huskies.

The UMaine men are at Providence for a two game set starting this afternoon against the 16th ranked Friars.

The UMaine women’s basketball games against Vermont this weekend are postponed. The Catamounts can not make the trip to Orono because of COVID-19 protocols. But the Black Bears will be playing. Instead of taking on UVM, UMaine will now take on Albany this weekend, both games at noon in Albany.

UMaine Men are scheduled to play at Vermont this weekend for the two game series, tomorrow at 2pm, and Sunday at 1pm.

The top ranked team in men’s college basketball, Gonzaga was in a tight game against Pepperdine at the half, with just a 4 point lead against the Waves. But the game is 2 halves, and the #1 Bulldogs pulled away to improve to 13-0 with a 95-70 win.

The Boston Celtics are scheduled to host the Magic at the Garden tonight. The C’s have had their last 3 games postponed because Boston doesn’t have enough healthy players after their COVID-19 outbreak to put 8 players on the floor.

New York Jets made a coaching decision and hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Urban Meyer to be their next head coach, his first job in the NFL.

Former Cubs and Red Sox General Manager, Theo Epstein was hired by Major League Baseball today as a consultant to "on-field matters" as the sport contemplates rule changes to create more action and pace to the game.

Two Time Major Winner (Master’s & US Open) Angel Cabrera was arrested in Brazil for extradition to his native Argentina yesterday for crimes committed from 2016-to the present.