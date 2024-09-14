Friday Night Maine High School Football Scores – September 13

Here are the Friday night, September 13th High School Football scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine.

Bonny Eagle 27 Oxford Hills 10

Cape Elizabeth 14 Poland 7

Cony 42 Lawrence 21

Deering 56 Biddeford 7

Ellsworth 48 Boothbay 30

Falmouth 46 Skowhegan 0

Foxcroft Academy 30 Oceanside 13

Fryeburg Academy 33 York 20

Gardiner 14 Mount Blue 7

Gray-New Gloucester 65 Sacopee Valley 26

Greely 56 Waterville 0

Houlton 54 Bucksport 30

Kennenbunk 30 Gorham 14

Leavitt 42 Brunswick 0

Mattanawcook Academy 47 Belfast 36

MCI 21 Old Town 12

Messalonskee 35 Hermon 34

Mount Ararat 30 Lake Region 20

Mountain Valley 42 Maranacook 6

Noble 43 Edward Little 8

Old Orchard Beach 58 Morse 12

Orono 46 MDI 6

Portland 29 Windham 7

Sanford 45 Scarborough 25

South Portland 42 Bangor 26

Stearns 54 Dexter 6

Washington Academy 54 Madawaska 22

Wells 29 Freeport 6

Winslow 52 Madison 7

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.

