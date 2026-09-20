Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Saturday, September 19th.

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported.

Field Hockey

Camden Hills 5 Hampden Academy 0

Mount Ararat 4 Brunswick 0

Lisbon 3 Hall-Dale/Monmouth 0

Mount Blue 3 Oxford Hills 0

Noble 5 Massabesic 0

Nokomis 4 MCI 0

Thornton Academy 7 Falmouth 1

Yarmouth 4 Poland 2

Football

Bangor 32 Deering 13

Kennebunk 21 Cheverus 17

Nokomis 42 Brewer 8

Thornton Academy 49 Bedford (NH) 7

Washington Academy 66 Traip Academy 6

Winslow 46 Oak Hill 6

Yarmouth 82 Cape Elizabeth 40

Boys Soccer

Brunswick 6 Mt. Ararat 1

Camden Hills 5 Bangor 0

Deering 1 Scarborough 0

Falmouth 2 Marshwood 1

Gorham 1 Noble 0

John Bapst 6 Caribou 1

Lewiston 2 Edward Little 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Medomak Valley 1

Mattanawcook Academy 4 Lee Academy 3

MDI 2 Hermon 2

Monmouth Academy 7 Buckfield 0

Piscataquis 26 Shead 0

Presque Isle 3 Foxcroft Academy 2

Searsport 5 Dexter 0

Skowhegan 2 MCI 1

Telstar 2 Wiscasset/Boothbay 1

Van Buren 8 East Grand 0

Waynflete 4 Poland 2

Wells 3 Sacopee Valley 1

Winslow 1 Waterviell 0

Girls Soccer

Belfast 3 Oceanside 0

Brewer 0 Mt. Blue 0

Brunswick 2 Mt. Ararat 0

Camden Hills 8 Bangor 0

Edward Little 5 Lewiston 2

Erskine Academy 5 Lawrence 0

Gray-New Gloucester 4 Oxford Hills 0

Hermon 4 MDI 0

John Bapst 8 Caribou 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Medomak Valley 1

MCI 4 Mount View 1

Maranacook 1 Hall-Dale 0

Messalonskee 3 Hampden Academy 1

Monmouth Academy 3 Oak Hill 0

Presque Isle 2 Foxcroft Academy 0

Searsport 4 Penquis Valley 2

Telstar 7 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Waynflete 2 Fryeburg Academy 1

Winslow 5 Waterville 0

Wisdom 5 Woodland 0

Volleyball

Bucksport 3 Lake Region 0

Ellsworth 3 Gray-New Gloucester 1

GSA 3 Jonesport-Beals 1

Greely 3 Camden Hills 0

Mount Blue 3 Brewer 0

Orono/John Bapst 3 Maranacook/Winthrop 0

Windham 3 Noble 1

York 3 Brewer 0

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-September 19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 14th-19th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 20th. Voting will take place Monday-September 21st thru Thursday September 24th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, September 25th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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