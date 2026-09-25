Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Thursday, September 24th

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported

Field Hockey

Foxcroft Academy 6 Brewer 2

Freeport 4 Fryeburg Academy 0

Poland 2 Gray-New Gloucester/NYA 1

Sanford/Kennebunk 7 Gorham 0

Windham Marshwood 1

Yarmouth 9 York 0

Football

Old Orchard Beach 22 Old Town 12

Winthrop 34 Poland 6

Boys Soccer

Cape Elizabeth 2 Waynflete 0

Carrabe/Madison 2 Waynflete 0

Central Aroostook 5 Southern Aroostook 0

Freeport 7 Poland 0

Gray-New Gloucester 2 Wells 1

John Bapst 2 MDI 0

Lincoln Academy 3 Oceanside 2

Morse 4 Medomak Valley 1

Penobscot Valley 1 Bangor Christian 0

Piscataquis 3 Penquis Valley 2

Westbrook 3 Biddeford 2

York 2 Greely 1

Girls Soccer

Ashland 2 Penobscot Valley 2

Bangor 2 Edward Little 0

Brewer 3 Messalonskee 1

Cape Elizabeth 8 Waynflete 0

Central Aroostook 3 Southern Aroostook 0

Dirigo 3 Carrabec 0

Gardiner 3 Cony 2

Gray-New Gloucester 5 Wells 2

Greely 6 York 0

Greenville 2 Temple Academy2

Hampden Academy 4 Oxford Hills 0

Kennebunk 1 Westbrook 0

Lawrence 1 Nokomis 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Oceanside 0

Mattanawcook Academy 8 Houlton/GHCA 0

Morse 2 Medomak Valley 0

Mount Ararat 4 Lewiston 1

Mountain Valley 2 Pine Tree Academy 1

Orono 1 Bucksport 1

Portland 2 Massabesic 1

Scarborough 2 Deering 1

South Portland 0 Bonny Eagle 0

Thornton Academy 2 Cheverus 1

Windham 5 Sanford 0

Volleyball

Brewer 3 Cony 1

Bucksport 3 Lee/Mattanawcook Academy 0

Gardiner 3 Edward Little 0

GSA 3 Ellsworth 1

Gorham 3 Noble 0

Massabescis/Sacopee 3 Westbrook 1

Medomak Valley 3 Maranacook/Winthrop 0

Narraguagus 3 Machias 0

NYA/Freeport 3 Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 0

Sanford 3 Windham 1

South Portland 3 Biddeford 0

Thornton Academy 3 Scarborough 0

York 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

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You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Aroostook County you can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE

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