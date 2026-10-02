Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Thursday, October 1st.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Biddeford 3 Bonny Eagle 1

Brewer 2 Oxford Hills 0

Cheverus 5 Gorham 0

Dexter 1 Piscataquis 0

Edward Little 2 Brunswick 0

Erskine Academy 2 Lincoln Academy 1

MCI 3 Winslow 1

Marshwood 4 Portland/Deering 0

Nokomis 6 Lawrence 0

Sanford/Kennebunk 6 Falmouth 2

Spruce Mountain 3 Mountain Valley 1

Thornton Academy 12 South Portland/Westrbrook 0

Windham 8 Massabesic 0

Football

Sacopee Valley 44 Traip Academy 34

Boys Soccer

Brunswick 6 Hampden Academy 0

Calais 4 Sumner 0

Carrabec/Madison 3 Valley 0

Central Aroostook 3 Easton 0

Edward Little 2 Greely 1

Erskine Academy 2 Waterville 1

Fort Kent 2 Old Town 1

Fryeburg Academy 1 Freeport 0

Gardiner 2 Messalonskee 1

Leavitt 3 Winthrop 1

Lewiston 3 Camden Hills 1

Lincoln Academy 3 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Lisbon 1 Richmond 0

Machias 5 Penobscot Christian 1

Maranacook 2 Buckfield 1

Mount Ararat 6 Oak Hill 0

Mount Blue 2 Bangor 0

Mount View 3 GSA-Deer Isle Stonington 2

Pine Tree Academy 5 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0

Piscataquis 8 Dexter 0

Oak Hill 2 Morse 1

Oceanside 7 Belfast 1

Orono 4 MCI 2

Telstar 3 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

York 3 NYA 2

Girls Soccer

Bonny Eagle 3 Sanford 2

Buckfield 6 Pine Tree Academy 0

Camden Hills 9 Lewiston 0

Cape Elizabeth 3 Poland 0

Central Aroostook 3 Easton 1

Cheverus 2 Gorham 0

Cony 1 Hall-Dale 1

Deer Isle-Stonington 2 GSA 0

Erskine Academy 6 Waterville 3

Fort Fairfield 4 Van Buren 2

Fort Kent 4 Bucksport 0

Freeport 5 Fryeburg Academy 1

Gardiner 3 Messalonskee 0

Greeely 7 Edward Little 1

Hampden Academy 2 Brunswick 1

John Bapst 7 MDI 0

Lawrence 1 Spruce Mountain 1

Leavitt 6 Winthrop 1

Lincoln Academy 2 Gray-New Gloucester 1

Madison 5 Temple Academy 4

Morse 4 Oak Hill 1

Mount Abram 6 Lisbon 0

Narraguagus 7 Woodland 0

Orono 3 MCI 2

Penobscot Valley 4 Houlton/GHCA 0

Penquis Valley 4 Katahdin 1

Scarborough 4 Noble 0

Searsport 4 Piscataquis 2

Shead 4 Washington Academy 2

Telstar 2 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Valley 1 Carrabec 0

Waynflete 6 Old Orchard Beach 0

Windham 2 South Portland 1

Winslow 6 Central 1

Volleyball

Bonny Eagle 3 Noble 2

Cheverus/Waynflete 3 Portland 0

Deering 3 Westbrook 0

Edward Little 3 Brewer 0

Falmouth 3 Massabesic/Sacopee 2

Gardiner 3 Wells 0

GSA 3 Ellsworth 0

Greely 3 Cape Elizabeth 0

Kennebunk 3 Biddeford 0

Lewiston/Lisbon 3 Nokomis 0

Narraguagus 3 MDI 0

South Portland 3 Scarborough 2

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE