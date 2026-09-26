Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Friday, September 25th

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported

Field Hockey

Cheverus 3 Biddeford 2

Cony 13 Waterville 0

Foxcroft Academy 6 Piscataquis 0

Lawrence 3 Morse 1

Massabesic 4 South Portland/Westbrook 3

Orono 9 Central 0

Waynflete 2 Dirigo 1

Winslow 3 Lincoln Academy 0

Winthrop 3 Messalonskee 2

Football

Bonny Eagle 42 Scarborough 6

Boothbay 32 Sacopee 14

Cape Elizabeth 40 Telstar 36

Cony 41 Messalonskee 14

Deering 26 Lewiston 6

Dexter 20 Houlton 13

Dirigo 24 Mountain Valley 6

Falmouth 38 Biddeford 14

Foxcroft Academy 41 Madison 7

Gardiner 42 Brewer 20

Greely 35 Nokomis 7

Hermon 51 Medomak Valley 6

Lawrence 49 Mt. Blue 6

MCI 28 Hampden Academy 13

Marshwood 52 Noble 51

Massabesic 28 Sanford 6

Mattanawcook Academy 41 Belfast 20

Morse 28 Lisbon 8

Oceanside 14 York 12

Orono 67 Bucksport 28

Porltand 35 Edward Little 7

Skowhegan 19 Brunswick 17

South Portland 27 Cheverus 20

Spruce Mountain 36 Mt. Ararat 0

Stearns/Schenck 32 Lake Region 28

Thornton Academy 42 Westbrook 0

Windham 21 Bangor 14

Yarmouth 60 Ellsworth 8

Boys Soccer

Central 4 GSA/Deer Isle-Stonington 1

Fort Kent 2 Washington Academy 0

Leavitt 2 Waterville 1

Messalonskee 2 Brewer 1

Noble 2 Deering 2

Thornton Academy 4 Kennebunk 0

Vinalhaven 1 Greenville 1

Wisdom 2 Katahdin 0

Girls Soccer

Buckfield 3 Madison 0

Calais 4 Washington Academy 3

Gorham 2 Noble 0

Greenville 3 Vinalhaven 2

Narraguagus 4 Woodland 1

Oak Hill 7 Wiscasset/Boothbay 0

Old Orchard Beach 3 North Yarmouth Academy 1

Penobscot Christian 8 East Grand 0

Wisdom 8 Katahdin 2

Volleyball

Greely 3 Washington Academy 1

Lewiston/Lisbon 3 Edward Little 1

Messalonskee 3 Camden Hills 0

Woodland 3 Jonesport-Beals 0

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You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE