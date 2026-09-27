Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores of games played and reported on Satruday September 26th

Check back everyday Tuesday-Sunday as we will post all the scores reported

Field Hockey

Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 2 Hermon 1

Bonny Eagle 12 Portland/Deering 0

Camden Hills 2 Mt. Blue 1

Dexter 2 Mci 1

Gardiner 3 Lawrence 0

Lisbon 2 Wells 0

Oxford Hills 1 Poland 0

Sacopee Valley 5 Telstar 0

Skowhegan 4 Leavitt 2

Football

Fryeburg Academy 42 Camden Hills 10

Gray-New Gloucester 37 Washington Academy 26

John Bapst 26 Oak Hill 12

Kennebunk 43 Gorham 0

Leavitt 42 Wells 0

MDI 44 Waterville 16

Traip Academy 36 Mount View 12

Winslow 14 Freeport 6

Boys Soccer

Bangor Christian 7 Machias 0

Carrabec/Madison 2 Vihalhaven/Norht Haven 0

Foxcroft Academy 3 Caribou 2

Gorham 3 Falmouth 2

Greely 1 Fryeburg Academy 0

Hall-Dale 4 Richmond 1

Hampden Academy 2 Brewer 0

Hodgson 2 Easton 0

Lewiston 4 Mt. Ararat 0

Lincoln Academy 7 Medomak Valley 0

Mount Blue 2 Oxford Hills 1

Mount View 3 Belfast 2

Oak Hill 6 Spruce Mountain 0

Penquis Valley 3 Schenck/Stearns 1

Piscataquis 5 Dexter 0

Presque Isle 2 Hermon 0

Sacopee Valley 2 Buckfield 1

Sanford 4 Massabesic 0

Scarborough 3 Bonny Eagle 1

Searsport 8 Shead 0

South Portland 3 Marshwood 0

Valley 1 Islesboro 1

Waynflete 6 Gray-New Gloucester 0

Winthrop 4 Mt. Abram 3

Wiscasset/Boothbay 1 Rangeley Lakes 1

Yarmouth 8 York 0

Girls Soccer

Ashland 4 Southern Aroostook 0

Bangor Christian 12 East Grand 0

Belfast 7 Mount View 0

Bonny Eagle 3 Falmouth 1

Brewer 2 Hampden Academy 0

Brunswick 2 Edward Little 0

Camden Hills 2 Mt. Blue 0

Carrabec 1 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0

Cheverus 2 Portland 0

Dexter 7 Piscataquis 0

Easton 4 Hodgdon 1

Ellsworth 2 Bucksport 1

Foxcroft Academy 3 Caribou 1

Gorham 6 Massabesic 0

Greely 2 Fryeburg Academy 1

Lee Academy 2 Penquis Valley 1

Lincoln Academy 3 Medonak Valley 1

Noble 1 Sanford 0

Poland 3 Freeport 1

Presque Isle 1 Hermon 1

Richmond 7 Valley 0

Shead 4 Searsport 1

Skowhegan 5 MCI 0

South Portland 3 Deering 1

Westbrook 5 Marshwood 2

Yarmouth 8 York 0

Volleyball

Falmouth 3 Bonny Eagle 1

MDI 3 Hampden Academy 2

Machias 3 Calais 2

Marshwood 3 Westbrook 2

Nokomis 3 Brunswick 1

North Yarmouth Academy 3 Bucksport 0

Wiscasset/Morse/Hyde 3 Orono/John Bapst 0

York 3 Gardiner 0

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You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 21st-September 26th. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, September 27th. Voting will take place Monday-September 28th thru Thursday October 1st at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2nd.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE