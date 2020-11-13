Friday The 13th Headlines & Highlights

We go through all of the sports topics to get your day started the right way with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

The New England Patriots worked out in full pads yesterday in preparation for their game against Baltimore Sunday night. 17 players were listed as limited, and 3 players did not take part in the workouts including Stephon Gilmore.

The Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee in Thursday Night Football in Nashville 34-17. Both teams are now 6-3, but the Colts lead the AFC South.

Round one of the Masters was held up yesterday by a three hour rain delay, but they did take the course, not everyone finished up their opening round because of the darkness, so they will finish the first round today, and then start the second round. Paul Casey shot a 7 under par 65 to take the first round lead. Tiger Woods is among a group of 8 golfers at 4 under par, 3 of those have not finished their opening round.

Major League Baseball named their Most Valuable Players for the 2020 season yesterday.

American League : Jose Abreau of the Chicago White Sox

National League : Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves

The Toronto Raptors – much like what happened with the Toronto Blue Jays this summer – may not be able to play their NBA Home games in their home city because of travel restrictions between the United States and Canada. The Raptors are reportedly considering Tampa as a potential location.

First it was NESCAC and then some smaller Division 3 conferences, and now the first Division 1 league has made the decision to cancel winter sports for this season, as the Ivy League announced yesterday.

Maine Governor Janet Mills along with all of the Governors in the New England States and New Jersey put out a joint statement to suspend all interstate youth hockey competition. It impacts all public and private schools and youth travel hockey until the end of the year.