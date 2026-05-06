Dawson Moore threw a no-hitter on Tuesday, May 5th as the Lawrence Bulldogs beat the Oceanside Mariners 4-0

Moore struck out 10 and walked just 2, in picking up the win

Moore helped himself out at the plate going 1-2 with a run batted in.

Jack Pelletier, Hayden Lockhart, Nolan Owens and Keenan McLaine each had a single for Lawrence.

Lawrence had 7 stolen bases in the game, with Moore swiping 2 bags, and Anthony Almeida, Brayden Hebert, Pelletier, McLaine and Kahl Bolster each having a stolen base,

Lawrence is now 4-2. They will play at Winslow on Friday, May 8th at 4 p.m.

Oceanside is now 2-4. They will host the Cony Rams on Friday, May 8th at 4 p.m.