The Nokomis Warriors beat the Brewer Witches 5-1 in Brewer on Monday, May 4th.

Owen Menard picked up the win for the Warriors. He pitched a complete game and allowed just 1 run, giving up 7 hits and striking out 3 and walking 2.

Owen Russell was 2-3 with a run batted in to lead the Warriors. Seth Bowden had a triple and single, going 2-4. Owen Buck had a double. Caden Chretien, Owen Sides and Maddox Hawthorne each had a single.

Cody Hews started on the hill for the Witches. He went 5.0 innings and allowed 6 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 5 and walked 4. Jordan Tolman pitched the 6th inning, allowing 3 unearned runs, walking 3. Cooper Charette pitched the 7th, holding the Warriors hitless.

Thomas Pelkey was 2-3 or the Witches. Cody Hews, Joshua McGovern, Parker Bouchard, Eli Wall and Jackson Jankowski each singled for Brewer.

Nokomis is now 4-1. They will play at Erskine Academy on Wednesday, May 6th at 4 p.m.

Brewer is 0-6. They will paly at Hermon on Wednesday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

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Check out the photos from the game