Here are the High School, Baseball, Softball, Lacrosse and Tennis Results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, May 4th

Be sure to check back every day, Tuesday-Sunday as we report the scores.

Baseball

Bangor 12 Hampden Academy 7

Belfast 6 Erskine Academy 2

Buckfield 7 Valley 1

Bucksport 3 Sumner 1

Carrabec 5 Traip Academy 4

Cony 18 Gardiner 0

Dexter/PCHS 1 Orono 0

Edward Little 10 Greely 5

Ellsworth 4 Hermon 3

Falmouth 3 Portland 2

Freeport 15 Sacopee Valley 5

Fryeburg Academy 10 Poland 0

Hall-Dale 3 Dirigo 0

Lawrence 9 Winslow 0

Lincoln Academy 16 Camden Hills 2

Maranacook 13 Boothbay 2

Medomak Valley 4 Brunswick 3

Messalonskee 10 Lewiston 0

Morse 12 Oceanside 8

Mount Abram 6 Oak Hill 4

Mount Ararat 5 Skowhegan 3

Mount View 12 MCI

Narraguagus 16 Jonesport-Beals 5

Nokomis 5 Brewer 1

Oxford Hills 12 Leavitt 0

Scarborough 3 Biddeford 0

Stearns 10 Penobscot Valley 3

Thornton Academy 10 Marshwood 2

Traip Academy 5 Carrabec 2

Wells 5 Gray-New Gloucester 4

Winthrop 14 Madison 3

York 25 Lake Region 9

Softball

Bangor Christian 18 Searsport 3

Bonny Eagle 11 Deering/Portland 0

Brewer 11 Nokomis 1

Brunswick 16 Medomak Valley 0

Buckfield 10 Valley 4

Bucksport 15 Sumner 0

Camden Hills 16 Lincoln Academy 1

Carrabec 11 Rangeley Lakes 1

Carrabec 12 Rangeley Lakes 2

Central 15 Piscataquis 5

Central Aroostook 22 Hodgdon 15

Cheverus 8 Windham 0

Dirigo 16 Hall-Dale 1

Dirigo 18 Hall-Dale 0

Edward Little 7 Greely 0

Erskine Academy 5 Belfast 4

Freeport 15 Sacopee Valley 5

Gorham 1 Westbrook 0

Gray-New Gloucester 14 Wells 3

Hampden Academy 7 Bangor 3

Hermon 6 MDI 0

Lewiston 12 Messalonskee 1

Madison 11 Winthrop/Kents Hill 1

Monmouth Academy 3 Mountain Valley 2

Mount View 12 MCI 9

Narraguagus 7 Jonesport-Beals 0

Noble 14 Sanford 4

Oak Hill 22 Mount Abram 1

Old Orchard Beach 9 North Yarmouth Academy 5

Oxford Hills 12 Leavitt 5

Penobscot Valley 4 Stearns 2

Poland 13 Fryeburg Academy 3

Richmond 20 Wiscasset/Boothbay 5

Scarborough 10 Massabesic 2

Skowhegan 13 Mount Ararat 0

South Portland 14 MBAT 7

Winslow 6 Lawrence 4

York 7 Lake Region 6

Girls Tennis

Bonny Eagle 4 Deering 1

Boothbay 5 Dirigo 0

Brewer 5 Skowhegan 0

Brunswick 3 Camden Hills 2

Cony 5 Gardiner 0

Edward Little 4 Oxford Hills 1

Hall-Dale 5 Mountain Valley 0

Hermon 3 Ellsworth 2

Lewiston 3 Mt. Blue 2

Lincoln Academy 5 MCI 0

Madison 3 Winthrop 2

Mararanacook 5 Spruce Mountain 0

Massabesic 4 South Portland 1

Medomak Valley 5 Oceanside 0

Mount Ararat 4 Messalonskee 1

MDI 3 Foxcroft Academy 2

North Yarmouth Academy 5 Greely 0

Piscataquis 3 Penobscot Valley

Sanford 5 Portland 0

Van Buren 4 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 1

Washington Academy 3 Woodland 0

Waterville 5 Morse 0

Winslow 4 Erskine Academy 1

Boys Tennis

Camden Hills 3 Brunswick 2

Cheverus 4 Gorham 1

Deering 5 Bonny Eagle 0

Falmouth 5 Scarborough 0

Foxcroft Academy 4 MDI 1

Hall-Dale 5 Dirigo 0

Hermon 5 Ellsworth 0

Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 4 Van Buren 1

MCI 3 Lincoln Academy 2

Medomak Valley 4 Oceanisde 1

Mount Ararat 4 Messalonskee 1

Mount Blue 3 Lewiston 2

Penobscot Valley 3 Piscataquis 2

South Portland 5 Massabesic 0

Thornton Academy 5 Kennebunk 0

Washington Academy 3 Woodland 0

Windham 5 Biddeford 0

Winthrop 4 Mountain Valley 1

Girls Lacrosse

Bangor/John Bapst/Orono 13 Oxord Hills 8

Camden Hills 16 Morse 6

Erskine Academy 9 Mt. Blue 5

Greely 9 Cony 1

Hampden/Brewer/GSA/Hermon 12 Lincoln Academy 1

Kennebunk 16 Yarmouth 10

Maranacook/Winthrop 11 Wells 7

Mount Ararat 10 Portland 2

Traip Academy 7 Waynflete 4

Westbrook 11 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 1

Boys Lacrosse

Brewer 6 Northern Maine Moose 0

Erskine Academy 18 Nokomis/MCI 2

Greely 13 North Yarmouth Academy 7

Kennebunk 14 Deering 4

Morse 17 Lincoln Academy 12

Mount Ararat 11 Leavitt 3

Portland 16 Westbrook 8

Scarborough 16 CheverusWaynflete 3

Yarmouth 13 York 4

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