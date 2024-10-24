Girl’s Soccer Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-Person Tourney Field Set

The regular season for Girl's Soccer has concluded and now it's on to the playoffs. The Maine Principal's Association has announced the final Tournament Seedings for Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-Person Class

Best of luck to everyone in the Tournament

Class A North

The Top 8 Teams make the Tournament with no byes in the Quarterfinals

#1 Bangor 13-1-0 vs. #8 Skowhegan 4-8-2

#2 Camden Hills 14-0-0 vs. #7 Mt. Blue 5-8-1

#3 Mt. Ararat 10-4-0 vs. #6 Hampden Academy 6-6-2

#4 Brunswick 8-5-1 vs. # Brewer 8-5-1

Class A South

The Top 12 Teams make the Tournament with the Top 4 Teams earning byes in the Prelim Round

#1 Windham 12-1-1 bye

#2 Scarborough 11-1-2 bye

#3 Gorham 11-2-1 bye

#4 Cheverus 10-2-2 bye

#5 Falmouth 9-3-2 vs. #12 Deering 4-8-2

#6 Thornton Academy 7-4-3 vs. #11 Bonny Eagle 6-7-1

#7 Marshwood 8-5-1 vs. #10 South Portland 4-7-3

#8 Kennebunk 7-3-4 vs. #9 Sanford 6-5-3

Class B North

The Top 12 Teams make the Tournament with the Top 4 Teams earning byes in the Prelim Round

#1 Medomak Valley 12-2-0 bye

#2 Hermon 12-2-0 bye

#3 Erskine Academy 9-4-1 bye

#4 Winslow 10-3-1 bye

#5 John Bapst 10-4-0 vs. #12 Belfast 6-7-1

#6 Oceanside 9-3-2 vs. #11 Presque Isle 6-7-1

#7 Ellsworth 8-4-2 vs. #10 Lawrence 8-5-1

#8 Gardiner 9-4-1 vs. #9 Old Town 8-6-0

Class B South

The Top 10 Teams make the Tournament with the Top 6 Teams earning byes in the Prelim Round.

#1 Greely 10-0-4 bye

#2 Cape Elizabeth 10-1-3 bye

#3 Freeport 9-3-2

#4 Morse 6-7-1

#5 Yarmouth 6-4-4

#6 Lincoln Academy 5-6-3

#7 Fryeburg Academy 7-7-0 vs.#10 Gray-New Gloucester 4-8-2

#8 Wells 6-8-0 vs. #9 York 4-9-1

Class C North

The Top 8 Teams make the playoffs with everyone playing in the Quarterfinals

#1 Fort Ken 12-2-0

#2 Foxcroft Academy 13-0-1

#3 Bucksport 14-0-0

#4 Central 8-6-0

#5 Mattanawcook Academy 8-7-1

#6 Orono 7-7-1

#7 MCI 1-11-2

#8 Mount View 4-8-2

Class C South

The Top 8 Teams make the playoffs with everyone playing in the Quarterfinals

#1 Maranacook 12-0-2

#2 Hall-Dale 10-0-4

#3 North Yarmouth Academy 11-3-0

#4 Traip Academy 11-2-1

#5 Mount Abram 9-5-0

#6 Waynflete 5-8-1

#7 Winthrop 8-6-0

#8 Mountain Valley 1-11-2

Class D North

The Top 9 Teams make the playoffs with the Top 7 teams advancing to the Quarterfinals and Teams 8-9 meeting in the prelim

#1 Ashland 11-3-0

#2 Central Aroostook 11-3-0

#3 Penobscot Valley 12-2-0

#4 Wisdom 11-3-0

#5 Fort Fairfield 10-4-0

#6 Madawaska 6-8-0

#7 Washburn 8-6-0

#8 Bangor Christian 4-8-1

#9 Van Buren 1-12-1

Class D South

All 6 Teams make the playoffs with the Top 2 teams having a bye in the Quarterfinals.

#1 Buckfield 13-1-0

#2 St. Dominic 8-4-2

#3 Monmouth Academy 6-8-0

#4 Carrabec 2-12-0

#5 Old Orchard Beach 5-9-0

#6 Richmond 4-9-1

8-Person North

The Top 9 Teams make the playoffs with the Top 7 teams advancing to the Quarterfinals and Teams 8-9 meeting in the prelim

#1 Hodgdon 10-2-0

#2 Dexter 14-0-0

#3 Shead 11-3-0

#4 GSA 11-2-0

#5 Katahdin 10-3-0

#6 Penquis 9-5-0

#7 Sumner 11-3-0

#8 Lee Academy 4-10-0

#9 Woodland 6-5-1

8-Person South

The Top8 teams begin Quarterfinal play

#1 Temple Academy 14-0-0

#2 Madison 14-0-0

#3 Pine Tree Academy 9-3-2

#4 Rangeley 8-6-0

#5 Wiscasset 5-7-2

#6 Greenville 5-9-0

#7 Dirigo 3-10-1

#8 Vinalhaven 0-8-2

You can vote for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week through Thursday night, October 24th at 11:59 p.m. HERE

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st.

