Golf Results – MDI – 189 Ellsworth – 214 Hermon – 222

Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Golf Team finished 1st with Ellsworth finishing 2nd in the match hosted by Hermon at Hermon Meadows Golf Course on Thursday, September 1st. The MDI Team combined for a low score of 189, while Ellsworth had a team score of 214 and Hermon a score of 222.

MDI's Caden Braun was the medalist with a low round of 42.

Here are the individual scores

MDI - 189

  • Caden Braun - 42
  • Kasch Warner - 44
  • Joey Wellman-Clouse 50
  • Jameson Weir - 53
  • Jack Seavey - 55
  • Nolan Sawyer - 60

Ellsworth - 214

  • Will Robbins - 47
  • Addi Nelson - 53
  • Wyatt Bragdon - 57
  • Drew Cote - 57
  • Ryan Wilson

Hermon - 222

  • Veronica Chichetto - 48
  • Ryan Shorey - 54
  • Kim Fairbrother - 60
  • Josh Sullivan - 60
  • Matt Miles - 62
  • Cole Larochelle - 67
  • John Reed - 67

Thanks to Coach Roberts and Maurais for the scores

