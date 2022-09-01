Golf Results – MDI – 189 Ellsworth – 214 Hermon – 222
The MDI Golf Team finished 1st with Ellsworth finishing 2nd in the match hosted by Hermon at Hermon Meadows Golf Course on Thursday, September 1st. The MDI Team combined for a low score of 189, while Ellsworth had a team score of 214 and Hermon a score of 222.
MDI's Caden Braun was the medalist with a low round of 42.
Here are the individual scores
MDI - 189
- Caden Braun - 42
- Kasch Warner - 44
- Joey Wellman-Clouse 50
- Jameson Weir - 53
- Jack Seavey - 55
- Nolan Sawyer - 60
Ellsworth - 214
- Will Robbins - 47
- Addi Nelson - 53
- Wyatt Bragdon - 57
- Drew Cote - 57
- Ryan Wilson
Hermon - 222
- Veronica Chichetto - 48
- Ryan Shorey - 54
- Kim Fairbrother - 60
- Josh Sullivan - 60
- Matt Miles - 62
- Cole Larochelle - 67
- John Reed - 67
Thanks to Coach Roberts and Maurais for the scores
Get our free mobile app