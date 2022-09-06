Golf Results – MDI 184 , Hampden Academy 189, Houlton 207

The MDI Trojan's Golf Team improved to 9-1 on the season with victories over Hampden Academy and Houlton on Tuesday afternoon, September 6th at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. MDI finished with a round of 184, while Hampden Academy finished with a score of 189 and Houlton carded a round of 207.

MDI's Caden Braun was the medalist with a low round of 40.

Here are the individual scores

MDI - 184

Caden Braun - 40

Kasch Warner - 46

Joey Wellman-Clouse - 47

Jack Seavey - 51

Nick Roos - 53

Jameson Weir - 54

Nolan Sawyer - 58

Hampden Academy - 189

Elias Vine - 44

Jaydon Hersey - 45

Andrew Lyons - 49

Alex Bruce - 51

Harrison Withee - 52

Liam Crossman - 54

Sawyer Worcester - 54

Houlton - 207

Thayden Gentle - 50

Daniel Henderson - 50

Patrick Marino - 52

Cody Johnston - 55

Madalyn Quirk - 58

Clair Prescott - 60

Mark Thibodue - 60

Thanks to MDI Coach Bryan Maurais for the scores