Golf Results – MDI 184 , Hampden Academy 189, Houlton 207

Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Trojan's Golf Team improved to 9-1 on the season with victories over Hampden Academy and Houlton on Tuesday afternoon, September 6th at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. MDI finished with a round of 184, while Hampden Academy finished with a score of 189 and Houlton carded a round of 207.

MDI's Caden Braun was the medalist with a low round of 40.

Here are the individual scores

MDI - 184

  • Caden Braun - 40
  • Kasch Warner - 46
  • Joey Wellman-Clouse - 47
  • Jack Seavey - 51
  • Nick Roos - 53
  • Jameson Weir - 54
  • Nolan Sawyer - 58

Hampden Academy - 189

  • Elias Vine - 44
  • Jaydon Hersey - 45
  • Andrew Lyons - 49
  • Alex Bruce - 51
  • Harrison Withee - 52
  • Liam Crossman - 54
  • Sawyer Worcester - 54

Houlton - 207

  • Thayden Gentle - 50
  • Daniel Henderson - 50
  • Patrick Marino - 52
  • Cody Johnston - 55
  • Madalyn Quirk - 58
  • Clair Prescott - 60
  • Mark Thibodue - 60

Thanks to MDI Coach Bryan Maurais for the scores

