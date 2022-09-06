Golf Results – MDI 184 , Hampden Academy 189, Houlton 207
The MDI Trojan's Golf Team improved to 9-1 on the season with victories over Hampden Academy and Houlton on Tuesday afternoon, September 6th at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. MDI finished with a round of 184, while Hampden Academy finished with a score of 189 and Houlton carded a round of 207.
MDI's Caden Braun was the medalist with a low round of 40.
Here are the individual scores
MDI - 184
- Caden Braun - 40
- Kasch Warner - 46
- Joey Wellman-Clouse - 47
- Jack Seavey - 51
- Nick Roos - 53
- Jameson Weir - 54
- Nolan Sawyer - 58
Hampden Academy - 189
- Elias Vine - 44
- Jaydon Hersey - 45
- Andrew Lyons - 49
- Alex Bruce - 51
- Harrison Withee - 52
- Liam Crossman - 54
- Sawyer Worcester - 54
Houlton - 207
- Thayden Gentle - 50
- Daniel Henderson - 50
- Patrick Marino - 52
- Cody Johnston - 55
- Madalyn Quirk - 58
- Clair Prescott - 60
- Mark Thibodue - 60
Thanks to MDI Coach Bryan Maurais for the scores