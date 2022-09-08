Golf Results – Caribou 179, MDI 182, Ellsworth 200

The Caribou Vikings took the long drive down from The County to Mount Desert Island and came away with a victory, as the Vikings carded a round of 179 at Kebo Valley Golf Club on Thursday, September 8th. MDI finished with a score of 182 and Ellsworth came into the clubhouse with a score of 200. Caribou's Matt Pelletier was the medalist with a low round of 39.

Here are the individual scores

Caribou -179

Matt Pelletier - 30

Justin Walton - 46

Lars Spooner - 47

Luke Beidelman - 47

Ty Hunter - 48

Alex Belanger - 49

Jacob Walton - 51

Avery Thibodeau - 51

MDI - 182

Caden Braun - 41

Kasch Warner - 42

Jameson Weir - 49

Nolan Sawyer - 50

Jack Seavey - 52

Joey Wellman-Clouse - 52

Ellsworth - 200

Will Robbins - 41

Drew Cote - 49

Wyatt Bragdon - 54

Ryan Wilson - 56

Addi Nelson - 61

Thanks to Coach Roberts for the results

