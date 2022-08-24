MDI 193 Ellsworth 234 Hermon 235
The MDI Golf Team defeated Ellsworth and Hermon in the opening match of the 2022 Season at Kebo Valley on Wednesday afternoon August 24th.
MDI finished with a team score of 193 while Ellsworth just nipped Hermon by 1 stroke 234 to 235.
MDI's Caden Braun was the medalist with a low round of 43.
Here are the individual scores
MDI - 193
- Caden Braun - 43
- Nick Roos - 48
- Kasch Warner - 49
- Evan Beals - 53
- Nolan Sawyer - 54
- Jameson Weir - 57
- Jack Seavey - 58
Ellsworth - 234
- Will Robbins - 53
- Orion Wilson - 57
- Drew Cote - 62
- Addi Nelson - 62
Hermon - 235
- Ryan Shorey - 51
- Matt Miles - 60
- Josh Sullivan - 62
- Cole LaRochelle - 62
- John Reed - 62
- Gavin Mahar - 62
Thanks to MDI coach Bryan Maurais and Ellsworth coach Rick Roberts for forwarding the scores.
If you are a coach of a Golf team and want your matches featured on our sports station, 92.9 The Ticket please forward the result to Chris Popper at chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com
