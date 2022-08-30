Brewer Golf – 177 MDI – 186 Ellsworth – 214

Brewer Golf &#8211; 177 MDI &#8211; 186 Ellsworth &#8211; 214

Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Golf Team defeated both MDI and Ellsworth on Tuesday afternoon August 30th. The Witches had a round of 177 while MDI scored a 186 and Ellsworth finished with a round of 214.

MDI's Kasch Warner was the medalist with a low round of 40

Here are the individual scores

Brewer - 177

  • Landon LaPointe 43
  • Tanner Butterfield 44
  • Noah Tibbetts 45
  • Kaiden Morin 45
  • Noah Alexaner 46
  • Calvin Grass 46
  • Silas Keefe 54
  • Jordan Hammond 55

MDI - 186

  • Kasch Warner 40
  • Caden Braun 48
  • Jameson Weir 48
  • Joey Wellman-Clouse 50
  • Nolan Sawyer 54
  • Jack Seavey 58
  • Evan Beals 65

Ellsworth 214

  • Will Rrobbins 44
  • Ryan Wilson 55
  • Addi Nelson 57
  • Drew Cote 58
  • Wyatt Bragdon
