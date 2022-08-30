Brewer Golf – 177 MDI – 186 Ellsworth – 214
The Brewer Golf Team defeated both MDI and Ellsworth on Tuesday afternoon August 30th. The Witches had a round of 177 while MDI scored a 186 and Ellsworth finished with a round of 214.
MDI's Kasch Warner was the medalist with a low round of 40
Here are the individual scores
Brewer - 177
- Landon LaPointe 43
- Tanner Butterfield 44
- Noah Tibbetts 45
- Kaiden Morin 45
- Noah Alexaner 46
- Calvin Grass 46
- Silas Keefe 54
- Jordan Hammond 55
MDI - 186
- Kasch Warner 40
- Caden Braun 48
- Jameson Weir 48
- Joey Wellman-Clouse 50
- Nolan Sawyer 54
- Jack Seavey 58
- Evan Beals 65
Ellsworth 214
- Will Rrobbins 44
- Ryan Wilson 55
- Addi Nelson 57
- Drew Cote 58
- Wyatt Bragdon
Get our free mobile app