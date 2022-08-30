Brewer Golf – 177 MDI – 186 Ellsworth – 214

The Brewer Golf Team defeated both MDI and Ellsworth on Tuesday afternoon August 30th. The Witches had a round of 177 while MDI scored a 186 and Ellsworth finished with a round of 214.

MDI's Kasch Warner was the medalist with a low round of 40

Here are the individual scores

Brewer - 177

Landon LaPointe 43

Tanner Butterfield 44

Noah Tibbetts 45

Kaiden Morin 45

Noah Alexaner 46

Calvin Grass 46

Silas Keefe 54

Jordan Hammond 55

MDI - 186

Kasch Warner 40

Caden Braun 48

Jameson Weir 48

Joey Wellman-Clouse 50

Nolan Sawyer 54

Jack Seavey 58

Evan Beals 65

Ellsworth 214

Will Rrobbins 44

Ryan Wilson 55

Addi Nelson 57

Drew Cote 58

Wyatt Bragdon