Golf Scores – Caribou 184, Houlton 185 MDI 188
The MDI Trojans Golf Team took the long drive up to Caribou to play Caribou and Houlton at the Caribou Country Club on Friday, September 16, on a windy, 'Fallish' day. Caribou won the match, with the 3 teams all within 4 strokes. Caribou finished with a 184, Houlton 185 and MDI 188.
MDI's Caden Braun was the medalist, finishing with a low round of 41.
Here are the individual scores
Caribou - 184
- Matt Pelletier 42
- Ty Hunter 46
- Luke Beidleman 48
- Lars Spooner 48
- Jacob Walton 49
- Brady Barnes 49
- Justin Walton 52
- Avery Thibodeau 52
- Alex Belanger 54
- Landin Spooner 61
Houlton - 185
- Dan Henderson 44
- Patrick Marino 45
- Madalyn Quirk 47
- Mark Thibodeau 49
- Cody Johnston 53
- Claire prescott 55
- Abby Fitzpatrick 62
- Jamie Stone 68
MDI - 188
- Caden Braun 41
- Joey Wellman-Clous 42
- Carlina Leonardi 51
- Evan Beals 54
- Kasch Warner 56
- Nolan Sawyer 61
Thanks to Coach Maurais for the scores
Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!