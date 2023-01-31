Greely Beats Fryeburg 117-115 in 8 Overtimes [VIDEO]

The Greely Rangers defeated the Fryeburg Raiders 117-115 in 8 overtimes on Tuesday, January 31st! That's not a typo... It took 8 overtimes!

For those wondering, overtime in Maine High School basketball is 4 minutes long. So that means, they played 32 minutes of regulation time, and 32 minutes of overtime basketball!

Luckily both teams don't have to play on Wednesday, February 1st.

If you want to see the game, you can watch it below

Thanks to Jim Baines for posting the info and video on Facebook.