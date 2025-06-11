Greely Girls and Boys Win State Class B Track & Field Meet at MDI
The Greely Girls and Boys Track and Field Teams won the State Class B Track & Field Meet at MDI High School on Tuesday, June 11th.
Girls Team Results
- 1. Greely 86
- 2. Yarmouth 74.25
- 3. Freeport 65
- 4. MDI 59
- 5. Morse 48
- 6. Old Town 45
- 7. York 39
- 8. Leavitt 32
- 9. Hermon 29.25
- T10. Lincoln Academy and Medomak Valley 25
- 12. Lawrence 24.25
- 13. Erskine Academy 23.50
- 14. Cape Elizabeth 23
- 15. Fryeburg Academy 20
- 16. Presque Isle 19.25
- 17. Poland 18.50
- 18. John Bapst 17
- T19 Oceanside, Gray-New Gloucester, Gardiner 13
- 22. Nokomis 11
- 23 Cony 8
- 24. Ellsworth 5
- 25 Belfast 4
A special shoutout to
- Victoria Zandan of Greely who won the 100 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles
- Shealyn Brochu of Morse who won the 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run
Boys Team Results
- 1. Greely 96
- 2. Lincoln Academy 70
- T3. Leavitt and Belfast 52
- 5. Freeport 46
- 6 John Bapst 45
- 7. Lake Region 41
- 8. Morse 35
- 9. Yarmouth 33
- 10. Presque Isle 32
- 11. Cony 29
- T12. MDI and Ellsworth 26
- 14. Caribou 23
- 15. York 21
- T16. Poland and Gray-New Gloucester 18
- 18. Erskine Academy 17
- 19. Gardiner - 14
- 20. Lawrence 12
- 21. Hermon 9
- 22. Old Town 7
- 23. Nokomis 6
- 24. Medomak Valley 4
- 25. Fryeburg Academy 3
- 26. Waterville 2
- 27. Cape Elizabelth 1
A special shoutout to
- Sam Laverdiere of Lake Region who won the 800 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run
- Stephen Pierre of Leavitt who won the 110 Meter Hurdles and Long Jump
