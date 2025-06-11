Greely Girls and Boys Win State Class B Track & Field Meet at MDI

The Greely Girls and Boys Track and Field Teams won the State Class B Track & Field Meet at MDI High School on Tuesday, June 11th.

Girls Team Results

1. Greely 86

2. Yarmouth 74.25

3. Freeport 65

4. MDI 59

5. Morse 48

6. Old Town 45

7. York 39

8. Leavitt 32

9. Hermon 29.25

T10. Lincoln Academy and Medomak Valley 25

12. Lawrence 24.25

13. Erskine Academy 23.50

14. Cape Elizabeth 23

15. Fryeburg Academy 20

16. Presque Isle 19.25

17. Poland 18.50

18. John Bapst 17

T19 Oceanside, Gray-New Gloucester, Gardiner 13

22. Nokomis 11

23 Cony 8

24. Ellsworth 5

25 Belfast 4

To see all the individual Girls event results click HERE

A special shoutout to

Victoria Zandan of Greely who won the 100 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles

Shealyn Brochu of Morse who won the 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run

Boys Team Results

1. Greely 96

2. Lincoln Academy 70

T3. Leavitt and Belfast 52

5. Freeport 46

6 John Bapst 45

7. Lake Region 41

8. Morse 35

9. Yarmouth 33

10. Presque Isle 32

11. Cony 29

T12. MDI and Ellsworth 26

14. Caribou 23

15. York 21

T16. Poland and Gray-New Gloucester 18

18. Erskine Academy 17

19. Gardiner - 14

20. Lawrence 12

21. Hermon 9

22. Old Town 7

23. Nokomis 6

24. Medomak Valley 4

25. Fryeburg Academy 3

26. Waterville 2

27. Cape Elizabelth 1

To see all the individual Boys event results click HERE

A special shoutout to

Sam Laverdiere of Lake Region who won the 800 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run

Stephen Pierre of Leavitt who won the 110 Meter Hurdles and Long Jump

