Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 11

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Monday, May 11th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Belfast 4 Oceanside 3

Bonny Eagle 16 Massabesic 6

Brunswick 8 Camden Hills 1

Bucksport 2 Mount View 0

Calais 22 Jonesport-Beals 3

Cape Elizabeth 5 Yarmouth 1

Caribou 14 Fort Kent 4

Dexter/PCHS 12 Central 0

Dirigo 6 Winthrop 1

Edward Little 15 Leavitt 3

Ellsworth 5 MDI 2

Fort Fairfield 12 Ashland1

Fryeburg Academy 6 Lake Region 0

Gardiner 17 Winslow 1

Hampden Academy 10 Messalonskee 7

Katahdin 13 Southern Aroostook 4

Lawrence 6 Erskine Academy 3

Leavitt 6 Cony 2

Lisbon 11 Oak Hill 4

Machias 4 Narraguagus 2

MCI 10 Foxcroft Academy 5

Marshwood 4 Deering 1

Mattanawcook Academy 4 Orono 1

Monmouth Academy 7 Mount Abram 1

Morse 11 Medomak Valley 4

Mount Ararat 16 Lincoln Academy 1

Mount Blue 17 Edward Little 7

Mountain Valley 11 Boothbay 0

Nokomis 8 Waterville 0

Oxford Hills 14 Lewiston 2

Penobscot Valley 3 Schenck 0

Poland 12 Waynflete/NYA 0

Skowhegan 4 Brewer 0

Spruce Mountain 9 Madison 6

Telstar 5 Gray-New Gloucester 3

Temple Academy 7 Wiscasset 6

Thornton Academy 9 Scarborough 4

Valley 14 Greenville 3

Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 17 Hodgdon 9

Washington Academy 13 GSA 2

Wells 10 Old Orchard Beach 0

Woodland 17 Shead 5

York 5 Freeport 4

Softball

Belfast 15 Oceanside 0

Biddeford 7 Marshwood 6

Bonny Eagle 7 Kennebunk 1

Bucksport 17 Mount View 1

Camden Hills 11 Brunswick 1

Caribou 11 Fort Kent 0

Central 13 Dexter 5

Cheverus 6 Gorham 1

Deer Isle-Stonington 7 Piscataquis 2

Dirigo 16 Winthrop/Kents Hill 0

Edward Little 14 Mt. Blue 2

Ellsworth 1 MDI 0

Fort Fairfield 18 Ashland 8

Gardiner 9 Winslow 3

Erskine Academy 22 Lawrence 7

Hampden Academy 17 Messalonskee 5

Hermon 18 John Bapst 0

Jonesport-Beals 13 Calais 9

Katahdin 17 Southern Aroostook 4

Lake Region 5 Fryeburg 2

Leavitt 8 Cony 6

Lee academy 10 Searsport 0

Lisbon 13 Oak Hill 0

MCI 6 Foxcroft Academy 5

Mattanawcook Academy 8 Orono 1

Medomak Valley 17 Morse 0

Monmouth Academy 23 Mount Abram 13

Mount Ararat 13 Lincoln Academy 8

Narraguagus 14 Machias 4

Nokomis 17 Waterville 2

North Yarmouth Academy 9 Poland 3

Old Orchard Beach 13 Wells 3

Oxford Hills 5 Lewiston 0

Penobscot Valley 6 Schenck 3

Skowhegan 6 Brewer 4

South Porland 16 Sanford 1

Spruce Mountain 16 Madison 1

Stearns 8 Bangor Christian 3

Stearns 11 Bangor Christian 1

Telstar/Gould 8 Gray-New Gloucester 6

Temple Academy 15 Wiscasset/Boothbay 5

Temple Academy 7 Wiscasset/Boothbay 4

thornton Academy 15 Noble 5

Valley 18 Greenville 2

Washburn/Easton 32 Hodgdon 13

Washington Academy 9 GSA 3

Westbrook 7 Massabesic 6

Windham 4 Scarborough 2

Wisdom 16 Central Aroostook 1

Woodland 19 Shead 2

Yarmouth 11 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 7

Girls Tennis

Brewer 4 Messalonskee 1

Brunswick 5 Bangor 0

Caribou 5 Madawaska 0

Cony 4 Lincoln Academy 1

Dirigo 5 Carrabec 0

Ellsworth 3 John Bpast 2

Falmouth 5 South Portland 0

GSA 4 Calais 1

Lewiston 5 Oxford Hills 0

Madison 5 Spruce Mountain 0

MDI 5 Old Town 0

Maranacook 3 Hall-Dale 2

Marshwood 5 Sanford 0

Medomak Valley 4 Winslow 1

Morse 3 MCI 2

Mount Ararat 3 Skowhegan 2

Oak Hill 4 Mountain Valley 1

Orono 4 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Oceanside 3 Belfast 2

Scarborough 4 Biddeford 1

Van Buren 4 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 1

Waterville 5 Erskine Academy 0

Waynflete 3 Freeport 2

Winthrop 4 Boothbay 1

Boys Tennis

Boothbay 5 Winthrop 0

Calais 4 GSA 1

Camden Hills 4 Mt. Blue 1

Cape Elizabeth 5 NYA 0

Caribou 5 Madawaska 0

Cheverus 5 Deering 0

Edward Little 4 Brewer 1

Falmouth 5 South Portland 0

Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 4 Van Buren 1

John Bapst 3 Ellsworth 2

MCI 5 Skowhegan 0

Marshwood 5 Sanford 0

Old Town 4 MDI 1

Orono 4 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Portland 4 Westbrook 1

Waterville 5 Erskine Academy 0

Waynflete 5 Freeport 0

Girls Lacrosse

Cony 11 Camden Hills 10

Deering 14 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 3

Erskine academy 7 Lewiston/Oak Hill 4

Gorham 9 Mt. Ararat 8

Nokomis/MCI 11 Northern Maine Moose 8

Waynflete 13 Noble 3

York 10 Freeport 3

Boys Lacrosse

Brewer 5 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 4

Brunswick 19 Mt. Blue 4

Cony 15 Oxford Hills 8

Freeport 12 Lincoln Academy 1

Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 8 Wells 6

Messalonskee 3 Lewiston 2

Scarborough 10 Deering 9

Thornton Academy 16 Cape Elizabeth 5

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