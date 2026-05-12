Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 11
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Monday, May 11th.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Belfast 4 Oceanside 3
- Bonny Eagle 16 Massabesic 6
- Brunswick 8 Camden Hills 1
- Bucksport 2 Mount View 0
- Calais 22 Jonesport-Beals 3
- Cape Elizabeth 5 Yarmouth 1
- Caribou 14 Fort Kent 4
- Dexter/PCHS 12 Central 0
- Dirigo 6 Winthrop 1
- Edward Little 15 Leavitt 3
- Ellsworth 5 MDI 2
- Fort Fairfield 12 Ashland1
- Fryeburg Academy 6 Lake Region 0
- Gardiner 17 Winslow 1
- Hampden Academy 10 Messalonskee 7
- Katahdin 13 Southern Aroostook 4
- Lawrence 6 Erskine Academy 3
- Leavitt 6 Cony 2
- Lisbon 11 Oak Hill 4
- Machias 4 Narraguagus 2
- MCI 10 Foxcroft Academy 5
- Marshwood 4 Deering 1
- Mattanawcook Academy 4 Orono 1
- Monmouth Academy 7 Mount Abram 1
- Morse 11 Medomak Valley 4
- Mount Ararat 16 Lincoln Academy 1
- Mount Blue 17 Edward Little 7
- Mountain Valley 11 Boothbay 0
- Nokomis 8 Waterville 0
- Oxford Hills 14 Lewiston 2
- Penobscot Valley 3 Schenck 0
- Poland 12 Waynflete/NYA 0
- Skowhegan 4 Brewer 0
- Spruce Mountain 9 Madison 6
- Telstar 5 Gray-New Gloucester 3
- Temple Academy 7 Wiscasset 6
- Thornton Academy 9 Scarborough 4
- Valley 14 Greenville 3
- Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 17 Hodgdon 9
- Washington Academy 13 GSA 2
- Wells 10 Old Orchard Beach 0
- Woodland 17 Shead 5
- York 5 Freeport 4
Softball
- Belfast 15 Oceanside 0
- Biddeford 7 Marshwood 6
- Bonny Eagle 7 Kennebunk 1
- Bucksport 17 Mount View 1
- Camden Hills 11 Brunswick 1
- Caribou 11 Fort Kent 0
- Central 13 Dexter 5
- Cheverus 6 Gorham 1
- Deer Isle-Stonington 7 Piscataquis 2
- Dirigo 16 Winthrop/Kents Hill 0
- Edward Little 14 Mt. Blue 2
- Ellsworth 1 MDI 0
- Fort Fairfield 18 Ashland 8
- Gardiner 9 Winslow 3
- Erskine Academy 22 Lawrence 7
- Hampden Academy 17 Messalonskee 5
- Hermon 18 John Bapst 0
- Jonesport-Beals 13 Calais 9
- Katahdin 17 Southern Aroostook 4
- Lake Region 5 Fryeburg 2
- Leavitt 8 Cony 6
- Lee academy 10 Searsport 0
- Lisbon 13 Oak Hill 0
- MCI 6 Foxcroft Academy 5
- Mattanawcook Academy 8 Orono 1
- Medomak Valley 17 Morse 0
- Monmouth Academy 23 Mount Abram 13
- Mount Ararat 13 Lincoln Academy 8
- Narraguagus 14 Machias 4
- Nokomis 17 Waterville 2
- North Yarmouth Academy 9 Poland 3
- Old Orchard Beach 13 Wells 3
- Oxford Hills 5 Lewiston 0
- Penobscot Valley 6 Schenck 3
- Skowhegan 6 Brewer 4
- South Porland 16 Sanford 1
- Spruce Mountain 16 Madison 1
- Stearns 8 Bangor Christian 3
- Stearns 11 Bangor Christian 1
- Telstar/Gould 8 Gray-New Gloucester 6
- Temple Academy 15 Wiscasset/Boothbay 5
- Temple Academy 7 Wiscasset/Boothbay 4
- thornton Academy 15 Noble 5
- Valley 18 Greenville 2
- Washburn/Easton 32 Hodgdon 13
- Washington Academy 9 GSA 3
- Westbrook 7 Massabesic 6
- Windham 4 Scarborough 2
- Wisdom 16 Central Aroostook 1
- Woodland 19 Shead 2
- Yarmouth 11 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 7
Girls Tennis
- Brewer 4 Messalonskee 1
- Brunswick 5 Bangor 0
- Caribou 5 Madawaska 0
- Cony 4 Lincoln Academy 1
- Dirigo 5 Carrabec 0
- Ellsworth 3 John Bpast 2
- Falmouth 5 South Portland 0
- GSA 4 Calais 1
- Lewiston 5 Oxford Hills 0
- Madison 5 Spruce Mountain 0
- MDI 5 Old Town 0
- Maranacook 3 Hall-Dale 2
- Marshwood 5 Sanford 0
- Medomak Valley 4 Winslow 1
- Morse 3 MCI 2
- Mount Ararat 3 Skowhegan 2
- Oak Hill 4 Mountain Valley 1
- Orono 4 Mattanawcook Academy 1
- Oceanside 3 Belfast 2
- Scarborough 4 Biddeford 1
- Van Buren 4 Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 1
- Waterville 5 Erskine Academy 0
- Waynflete 3 Freeport 2
- Winthrop 4 Boothbay 1
Boys Tennis
- Boothbay 5 Winthrop 0
- Calais 4 GSA 1
- Camden Hills 4 Mt. Blue 1
- Cape Elizabeth 5 NYA 0
- Caribou 5 Madawaska 0
- Cheverus 5 Deering 0
- Edward Little 4 Brewer 1
- Falmouth 5 South Portland 0
- Houlton/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 4 Van Buren 1
- John Bapst 3 Ellsworth 2
- MCI 5 Skowhegan 0
- Marshwood 5 Sanford 0
- Old Town 4 MDI 1
- Orono 4 Mattanawcook Academy 1
- Portland 4 Westbrook 1
- Waterville 5 Erskine Academy 0
- Waynflete 5 Freeport 0
Girls Lacrosse
- Cony 11 Camden Hills 10
- Deering 14 Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 3
- Erskine academy 7 Lewiston/Oak Hill 4
- Gorham 9 Mt. Ararat 8
- Nokomis/MCI 11 Northern Maine Moose 8
- Waynflete 13 Noble 3
- York 10 Freeport 3
Boys Lacrosse
- Brewer 5 Lawrence/Winslow/Skowhegan 4
- Brunswick 19 Mt. Blue 4
- Cony 15 Oxford Hills 8
- Freeport 12 Lincoln Academy 1
- Gray-New Gloucester/Poland 8 Wells 6
- Messalonskee 3 Lewiston 2
- Scarborough 10 Deering 9
- Thornton Academy 16 Cape Elizabeth 5
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2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge