The Hermon Hawks outdueled the John Bapst Crusaders 1-0 on Tuesday, May 12th in Hermon.

Mike Fowler pitched a 4-hit shutout for the Hawks. He struck out 9 and walked 2.

Ian Boudreau was the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Crusaders. He pitched 6.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 unearned run. He struck out 8 and walked 3.

Colby Haggerty was 2-3 for John Bapst. Ian Boudreau and Sam Churchard each had a single.

Sam Churchard had a stolen base for John Bapst.

For the Hawks Sam Hopkins was 2-3. Tommy Meserve and Mason Kinney each had a single.

Hermon stole 6 bases. Sam Hopkins led the way with 2 stolen bases. Dylan Phair, Eli Cormier, Mason Kinney and Tommy Meserve each had 1 stolen bag.

Hermon is now 5-2. They play at Mansfield Stadium against Bangor on Friday, May 15th at 7 p.m.

John Bapst is 4-6. They play at MDI on Thursday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m.