GSA’s Layla Pickering Voted Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week
Voting was fierce this week, and when the clock ticked to midnight Friday morning, May 19th, George Steven Academy softball player Layla Pickering was voted Week 4 High School Player of the Week, nipping teammate Alyssa Ladd and Leavitt's Hailey Cyr.
Layla Pickering now joins Camry King of Nokomis, the Week 3 Winner, Emma Jameson of Brewer the Week 2 Winner and Raegan King of Nokomis, the Week 1 Winner ad our Spring High School Athletes of the Week. Here were this week's nominees!
- Jason Libby - Bangor Christian Baseball - Struck out all 22 batters he faced in a 7-inning no-hitter. It was the most strikeouts in Maine High School History!
- Meg Morrison - Bucksport Track and Field - Meg finished 1st in the shot put with a put of 33-11.25 at the Bucksport meet on May 11th. This PR puts Meg at first in Class C by over a foot.
- Alyssa Ladd - GSA Softball - Alyssa pitched 3 games this week, throwing 18 innings. She allowed 6 earned runs during the week, striking out 15
- Megan Watson -Nokomis Softball - Megan went 3-3 with a homer and drove in 3 runs in 11-1 win over Cony.
- Josh Horr - Brewer Track and Field - Josh ran the fastest time in 107 years of Brewer boy’s track in the 100m dash, running 11.17.
- Layla Pickering - GSA Softball - Layla was 7-11 with 2-Singles, 3-Doubles, 1-Triple, 1-HR with 10 RBI’s while scoring 4 runs in 3 games
- Hannah Wagstaff - Ellsworth Softball - She pitched in 2 games striking out 17 vs Old Town and 11 vs Brewer for a total of 28. She only allowed 2 runs on 6 hits. On offense she had 3 hits 2 singles and a double with 3 RBI’s
- Hailey Cyr - Leavitt Softball - Hit her 1st Varsity homer and pitched 3 innings, allowing no runs on no hits, striking out four
- Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy Track and Field - Charlie ran in the Glenn D. Loucks games track meet in White Plains, New York.. He ran the 1 mile race in 4:17.23, which, when converted to a 1600m is the fastest time this year in Maine, and the 11th fastest in Maine history (for high school).
You can nominate a player for the High School Athlete of the Week 5 HERE, for the week May 15-20. Nominations must be received by Sunday, May 21st at 11:59 p.m.