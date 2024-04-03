Hermon Softball Beats Bucksport 5-1 in Exhibition Game [PHOTOS]

We need your help this spring/summer to report on the High School baseball/softball games! We want to highlight the accomplishments of the area's high school baseball/softball players. If you are setting up GameChanger, please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan. That way he will get the box scores sent to him!

If your school isn't using GameChanger, please text a copy of the scorebook to him at 207-469-8660 or email it to him. We will write as many recaps as possible!

Before the snow arrived, the Hermon Hawks traveled to Bucksport on Tuesday, April 2nd to take on the Golden Bucks in an exhibition game. Hermon came away with a 5-1 win. Thanks to Carla Sherrard for the photos.

Bucksport-Hermon Softball

We are also going to bring back the High School Player of the Week, beginning on Monday April 15th, with the start of the Spring schedules. We ask you to please email us by Sunday evening ,April 21st, your nomination for High School Player of the Week! Tell us why your nominee should be nominated. We will then post the nominees on Monday, April 22nd, and you can vote until Thursday, April 25th. The winner will be announced on Friday April 26th!