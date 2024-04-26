Ellsworth’s Jayden Sullivan Voted Week 1 Spring High School Athlete of the Week

We had some spirited voting this week, and in the end we want to congratulate Ellsworth High School's Jayden Sullivan who was voted as the Week 1 Spring High School Athlete of the week, for her performance April 15-20.

Those nominated were

- Shutout John Bapst allowing just 1 hit, striking out 7 and walking 1 over 5 innings on Friday, April 19th Miles Burr - MDI Track and Field - Set Facility Recores in the 100 yard and 200 yard Dashes in the 1st Meet of the Season on April 17th,

- Struck out 15 and didn't walk a batter. She allowed 4 hits and 2 runs, going 2-3 at the plate in Bucksport's win over Orono. Jayden Sullivan - Ellsworth Softball - Went 3-3 and with a walk and drove in 3 runs batted in, in Ellsworth's win over Bucksport

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week, for their performance April 22-27. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the athlete's name, school, and why they should be nominated. If you have stats to send with your nomination that would be great! Nominations are accepted through Sunday night, April 28th. Voting will begin on Monday, April 29th for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week and you will be able to vote once every 3 hours.