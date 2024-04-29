High School Athlete of the Week – Week 2 Spring April 22-27 [VOTE]

It's time to vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week for performances April 22- 27. Thanks to all who sent in nominations!

You can vote once, every 3 hours, through Thursday night, May 2nd at 11:59 p.m.

Here are the nominees!

Keith Brooks - Hampden Academy Lacrosse - He scored the winning goal against Bangor, scoring through 4 players. He won 90 percent of the faceoffs against the Rams.

Mia Coots - Nokomis Softball - Struck out 13 while not allowing a walk and had a double with a run batted in against Winslow on April 26th

Ashlynn Donahue - Hall-Dale Softball - Pitched 2 complete games without allowing a run, and struck out 14. Batted .500 at the plate in the 2 games

Andrew Hennighen - Hampden Academy Track and Field - In his 2nd ever Track and Field Meet finished 1st in the long, high and triple jump. Also finished 3rd in the 4x100 relay.

Blake Littlefield - Brewer Baseball - Against Skowhegan he threw 6.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 1 runs, striking out 8 and walking 3.

Noah McMahon - Skowhegan Baseball - Pitched 6 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 undearned run while going 3-4 at the plate against Messalonskee on April 22

Hadeleigh Mcpartlan - Portland Softball - In 4 games this week she was 6-13 batting .462 with 2 walks, driving in 2 runs. She stole 3 bases and as catcher, she only had 3 passed balls in 379 pitches.

Lillian Noyes - Skowhegan Softball - She was 3-0 in the circle. She threw a no-hitter against Mt. Ararat on April 25th. Against Brewer on April 27th she struck out 9.

Trevor Shimabukoro - Washington Academy Baseball - The freshman threw a no-hitter against MDI, striking out 12 and didn't walk anyone. At the plate he was 2-3 with a double and run batted in.

Naomi Valcin - Edward Little Softball - In 2 games against Oxford Hills and Lewiston was 6-8 at the plate with a triple, homer and 3 runs batted in.

Aleiah Ward - Dirigo Softball - In 2 games this week, playing catcher she had a single, 3 doubles, a triple, and a home run, while throwing out a pair of would-be base-stealers.

Emily Wheeler - Old Town Softball. Against Hermon on April 23 she was 1-1 with 2 walks, scoring the Coyotes lone run. On April 26th she was 2-3 at the plate against Ellsworth knocking in the game-winner.

Gabe White - Buckfield Baseball - Against Carrrabec he was 3-5 at the plate and struck out 13, allowing 4 hits and 1 run as Buckfield beat Carrabec 12-3.

The winner will join Jayden Sullivan from Ellsworth who was voted the Spring Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week.

It's also time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.