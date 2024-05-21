Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

Voting is now open for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week for performances during the week May 13-18.

You can vote once every 3 hours through Thursday night, May 23rd, at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announce on Friday morning, May 24th.

The winner will join the Week 1 winner, Jayden Sullivan of Ellsworth Softball, Week 2 Winner, Hadleigh Mcpartlan of Portland Sullivan, the Week 3 Winner Jillian Severance of Orono Softball and Week 4 Winner Scott Sockabasin of Bangor Baseball.

This week's nominees are

Ethan Abbot - Belfast Baseball - He had 7 steals and drove in 2 runs, help turning 3 double plays in the field

- He had 7 steals and drove in 2 runs, help turning 3 double plays in the field Abby Brown - Cony Softball - She went 6-8 with 3 singles, 2 doubles and a grand slam. She drove in 12 runs as Cony went 3-0 on the week

- She went 6-8 with 3 singles, 2 doubles and a grand slam. She drove in 12 runs as Cony went 3-0 on the week Dawson Curtis - Ellsworth Baseball - In handing Foxcroft Academy their 1st loss of the season Curtis pitched a complete game, scattering 5 hits and striking out 5 and walking 3.

- In handing Foxcroft Academy their 1st loss of the season Curtis pitched a complete game, scattering 5 hits and striking out 5 and walking 3. Julian Duty - Old Town Baseball - Had 6 hits in the doubleheader win at Presque Isle and threw a 1-hitter against MDI striking out 10 and walking 4.

- Had 6 hits in the doubleheader win at Presque Isle and threw a 1-hitter against MDI striking out 10 and walking 4. Saige Evans - Old Town Softball - Was 3-4 with a double and home run in win over the Ellsworth Eagles

- Was 3-4 with a double and home run in win over the Ellsworth Eagles Cat Facchini - Hampden Academy Softball - Against Bangor she was 3-4 with a RBI. She pitched a complete game 3 hitter striking out 12 and walking 2.

- Against Bangor she was 3-4 with a RBI. She pitched a complete game 3 hitter striking out 12 and walking 2. Abby Haney - Orono Softball - She was 4-4 at the plate with 2 doubles and drove in 4 runs in the Riots' win over Foxcroft Academy.

- She was 4-4 at the plate with 2 doubles and drove in 4 runs in the Riots' win over Foxcroft Academy. Dennis Martin - Messalonskee Baseball - Tossed a 5-inning no-hitter against Bangor striking out 3 and walking 2

- Tossed a 5-inning no-hitter against Bangor striking out 3 and walking 2 Lily Noyes - Skowhegan Softball - She struck out 9 against Mt. Blue and struck out 17 against Hampden Academy. She was 4-5 at the plate

- She struck out 9 against Mt. Blue and struck out 17 against Hampden Academy. She was 4-5 at the plate Colin Sullivan - MDI Baseball - He went 6.0 dominant innings, striking out 16 and walking 1 against John Bapst.

Vote now!

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 20-25 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 26th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th-30th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 31st.