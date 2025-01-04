Hampden Academy Beat Brewer 6-4 in Hockey on January 1st

My apologies for not posting this earlier. Adrian Ellingwood our special high school hockey correspondent recapped the Broncos-Witches Hockey Game on January 1st.

The Brewer Witches and the Hampden Academy Broncos faced off at Penobscot Ice Arena on Wednesday, New Year’s Day. With both Hampden-Brewer games ending in a tie last season, both teams were determined to kick off 2025 with a win. In a closely contested battle, it was Hampden Academy who skated away with the win, ending the winter break on a high note.

Hampden Academy opened the scoring in a tightly contested first period. Inside the first five minutes, Silas Bryant fired a shot from the point and was tipped in by Lucas Dunn. Dunn’s 3rd goal and 10th point of the season came with 10:06 to go in the period.

Brewer would equalize about 20 seconds later, when Alex Johnson scored off of his own rebound to make the score 1-1 at 9:45. The score remained tied after 15 minutes of play.

Hampden Academy started on the front foot in the second period, and scored within the first minute. Boston Merrow gave the Broncos the lead after 41 seconds assisted by Dunn.

Similar to the first period, Brewer equalized, with Johnson scoring his second goal of the game. Zach Lindquist and Eddy Goff were credited with the assists with 12:55 to go in the period.

With 10:47 left in the period, Merrow and Dunn would link up again, with Merrow scoring for the second time in the game. That was his 10th goal of the season.

Just when the Broncos thought they would hold on to the lead, Eddy Goff leveled the score for Brewer once again. Goff’s goal came unassisted with 9:19 remaining in the period.

Both defenses stayed strong for the remainder of the period, setting up an intriguing third with the score tied 3-3.

Both teams held each other in check for over half of the period, until the deadlock was broken once again at 6:11. Merrow and Dunn hooked up again, with Merrow getting a hat trick for the second time this season.

With 2:13 to go, Dunn netted his second goal of the night to give the Broncos a 5-3 lead. Wyatt Allen and Merrow got the assists, and Hampden had the first two-goal lead of the game.

The Witches had a power play opportunity with 2:18 to go, and needed to find a goal quickly. Brewer executed perfectly on the power play, scoring after just 8 seconds. Josh Hitchings got the Witches to within one with an assist from Baylon Cram, and Brewer was back in it.

With just 14 seconds left, the Witches won an offensive zone face-off with the goalie pulled, but the Broncos were able to get the puck to the neutral zone. Dunn found an opening for a split second at center ice, and fired the puck into the empty net to seal the deal with five seconds to go. The Broncos picked up their 4th win of the season with a 6-4 victory.

Brewer falls to 1-5 with this loss, and will host the undefeated Messalonskee Eagles on Saturday. Hampden improves to 4-1, and will be on the road for their next game against the Houlton/Hodgdon Blackhawks on Saturday.